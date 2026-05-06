AITX and RAD CEO Selected as Speaker at UBC Security Forum

As Security Enters Its Next Phase, Reinharz Brings a Practical View of AI Driven Transformation

Detroit, Michigan, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) ( OTCID:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced that its CEO/CTO and founder, Steve Reinharz, has been invited to present at the 2026 UBC Security Forum, taking place May 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Reinharz will deliver a featured session titled “The Security Industry Is Entering Its Next Phase,” focused on how Agentic AI is actively reshaping security operations from detection through resolution.

The invitation reflects a growing recognition of Reinharz’ perspective on the evolving role of AI within the security industry, as organizations begin to move beyond traditional monitoring models toward more automated, intelligence driven operations. Recent speaking engagements include participation on a panel at The Security Event in the UK, multiple appearances with the Security Industry Association at ISC West, and ongoing involvement with ASIS at GSX. Events such as the UBC Security Forum, which brings together public sector leaders, enterprise security professionals, and technology innovators, are increasingly spotlighting voices that can translate emerging capabilities into practical, real-world application. Reinharz’ participation marks another step in the Company’s expanding presence within these industry conversations.

“This is an important moment for the industry, especially for the next generation of security professionals who are coming in with a different level of comfort around technology and automation,” commented Reinharz. “We are seeing a clear shift away from workflows that rely on people to move information between systems, toward environments where intelligent software is executing those workflows in real time. It is not about replacing the human element, it is about elevating it. What stands out is how quickly emerging leaders in this space recognize that shift and begin to operate differently.”

“UBC Community Safety is excited to welcome security leaders such as Steve to the event,” said Sam Stephens, MSc CPP, Director, Community Safety, The University of British Columbia. The inclusion of Steve in this day truly represents the influence emerging technologies will have on the industry, and UBC Community Safety is excited to welcome this topic to the sold-out event.”

At the center of this shift is RAD’s Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent (SARA™), the Company’s Agentic AI platform designed to move beyond alerting and into full workflow execution. SARA integrates with existing security infrastructure to autonomously verify events, initiate responses, and escalate when necessary, reducing reliance on manual intervention while maintaining human oversight. The platform reflects the Company’s focus on delivering practical, real-world solutions that improve efficiency without disrupting established operations.

The Company intends to make a professionally produced video recording of Reinharz’ presentation publicly available following the event, extending access to the session for clients, partners, and industry participants who are unable to attend in person. The recorded presentation is expected to provide a clear, practical view of how Agentic AI is being applied today to streamline security workflows and improve operational outcomes.

The Company invites prospective clients, channel partners, and industry participants to connect with its team to learn how RAD’s solutions can support their security and operational objectives.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and drive operational efficiency. Through its family of companies, including Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD-I), Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile (RAD-M), Robotic Assistance Devices Group (RAD-G) and Robotic Assistance Devices Residential (RAD-R), AITX develops and delivers a broad range of AI-driven technologies and services designed to transform security, automation, and operational workflows across multiple industries.

Through its primary subsidiary, RAD-I, AITX is redefining the nearly $50 billion (US) security and guarding services industry1 with its AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to deliver cost savings of between 35% and 80% compared to traditional manned security and monitoring, utilizing a suite of stationary and mobile autonomous systems that complement, and in many cases replace, human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

All of RAD’s solutions are designed to integrate with leading industry platforms and workflows, including ongoing collaboration with Immix ®, the trusted provider of central station and remote monitoring software, supporting broader adoption of AI-driven security across professional monitoring environments.

The Company’s operations and internal controls have been validated through successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, reinforcing its credibility with enterprise and government clients that require rigorous data protection and compliance standards.

AITX is led by Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO and founder the Company and all RAD subsidiaries, who brings decades of experience in the security services industry. The broader AITX leadership and its subsidiaries draw on deep expertise across security, law enforcement, and robotics innovation, supporting the Company’s ability to deliver proven, practical, and scalable solutions.

AITX and its subsidiaries maintain a robust sales pipeline that includes over 35 Fortune 500 companies, with expanding opportunities across its subsidiaries. The Company expects continued growth as these opportunities convert into deployed clients generating recurring revenue streams, with significant potential for expansion within each account.

The Company’s solutions are deployed across a wide range of industries including enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com , www.raddog.ai , www.radgroup.ai , www.saramonitoring.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on X @SteveReinharz .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”). The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For purposes of the Company’s disclosures, “Artificial Intelligence” refers to machine-based systems designed to operate with varying levels of autonomy that, for a given set of human defined objectives, can make predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing real or virtual environments. In the context of the Company’s business, Artificial Intelligence is deployed primarily within the security services and property management industries to support functions such as detection, analysis, prioritization, communication, and response related to safety, security, and operational events.

The Company delivers these capabilities principally through its SARA ™ (Speaking Autonomous Responsive Agent) platform, which serves as the Company’s primary agentic artificial intelligence system. SARA is designed to receive and process video, audio, and other sensor data, apply automated analysis and inference, and support actions in accordance with predefined operational objectives and human oversight.

Further note that the Company’s Board of Directors oversees the Company’s deployment of Artificial Intelligence.

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Doug Clemons

248-270-8273

doug.c@radsecurity.com

1 https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/market-research-reports/security-services-industry/