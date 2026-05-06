Vermont Renewable Gas Reaches Agreement with State Environmental Regulators, Advancing Lyndon Renewable Energy Project

IRVINE, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology and solutions provider focused on converting waste and heat into power and fuels, today announced execution by its affiliate, Vermont Renewable Gas (VRG), of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, marking a significant milestone in the development of VRG’s proposed 2.2 MW renewable energy facility in Lyndon, Vermont. The MOU, filed with the Vermont Public Utility Commission, reflects a comprehensive agreement on environmental and regulatory matters between VRG and Vermont’s primary environmental oversight agency and establishes a clear framework for project approval and ongoing compliance.

A Project Aligned with Vermont’s Environmental Standards

Vermont has long been a pioneer and leading force in environmental sustainability action, and initiatives for local production of clean energy Under the terms of the MOU, the Project will proceed subject to rigorous, enforceable conditions, including:

Full compliance with all air quality, water, and stormwater permits

Ongoing regulatory oversight and inspection by state agencies

Periodic testing of biochar for environmental safety, including heavy metals and emerging contaminants, in coordination with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

Sustainable sourcing of wood-based feedstock under an approved forestry management plan





The Agency of Natural Resources has concluded that, subject to satisfying these conditions, the Project will not result in an adverse environmental impact, nor increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Addressing Community Priorities: Transparency, Safety, and Accountability

CETY recognizes and respects the concerns raised by community members during VRG’s public engagement process, particularly related to emissions, site operations, and project transparency.

In response, CETY is committed to:

Project transparency , including providing detailed information on comparable operating facilities, with project data made accessible to VRG’s stakeholders

, including providing detailed information on comparable operating facilities, with project data made accessible to VRG’s stakeholders Operational accountability , through supporting VRG’s commitment to continuous monitoring, reporting, and third-party verification

, through supporting VRG’s commitment to continuous monitoring, reporting, and third-party verification Community engagement, together with VRG, ensuring ongoing communication with local stakeholders throughout development and operations





“This agreement represents an important step forward in this clean energy initiative, and reinforces our commitment to operating with full transparency and accountability,” said Kam Mahdi. “Both CETY and VRG are dedicated to providing the level of visibility and access that the community and decision-makers expect, on an ongoing basis throughout the life of the project.”

A Critical Step Toward Project Approval

The MOU is expected to be incorporated into the Project’s Certificate of Public Good (CPG) proceeding before the Public Utility Commission and serves as a foundational element supporting final regulatory approval.

About the Project

The VRG facility is designed to convert locally sourced biomass and agricultural residuals into renewable energy, supporting:

Local energy generation and distribution

Reduction of waste streams

Long-term sustainable resource utilization





The Project is being developed with a focus on environmental stewardship, operational safety, and long-term community benefit.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About Vermont Renewable Gas

Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC is a developer of renewable energy infrastructure focused on converting underutilized organic resources into sustainable power solutions. The Company is committed to advancing projects that meet stringent environmental standards while supporting local economies and energy resilience.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.