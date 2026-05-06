Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Advancement Whilst Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $225,000 After BTC Clears $81,000

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just crossed $9.78 million raised, and the speed of this presale is telling a story the rest of the market has not caught up to yet. Every early holder is set to see their entry reprice the moment the Binance listing goes live. Three working products already run, 176% APY staking locks in holders, and wallets that normally hold only BTC and ETH are entering at a pace not seen since early SHIB. The question is not whether Pepeto will move, but by how much.

BTC pushed past $81,000 on May 5 per Yahoo Finance, and the Bitcoin price prediction now targets $225,000 as institutional flows build. Crypto news from every past cycle shows the largest returns never came from Bitcoin itself. They came from projects still in presale when BTC confirmed direction, and that is where Pepeto sits.

BTC Hits $81,000 With $630 Million in ETF Inflows as Bitcoin Price Prediction Strengthens

BTC hit $81,286 on May 5 per Fortune, its highest since January, after $630 million in single-day spot ETF inflows on May 1. Trump's Project Freedom eased pressure around the Strait of Hormuz and sent crude down 5%, while $303 million in shorts were forced closed as BTC reclaimed the support band that blocked every rally since November 2025.

The Bitcoin price prediction from Standard Chartered puts year-end at $150,000, and Finance Magnates reports Bernstein raised its target to $225,000. A close above $82,000 opens the path to $92,000 and then $98,000 where the January highs sit.

Kevin Warsh takes over as Fed Chair on May 15, and JP Morgan expects earlier rate cuts. The CLARITY Act faces a vote before May 21, and crypto news confirms a pass would classify BTC as a commodity. Strategy holds 818,334 BTC and Saylor kept buying through the Q1 drop, adding over 100,000 BTC worth $7.7 billion per Fortune. The Bitcoin price prediction at $81,000 gives a clear runway to $200,000 if these catalysts land, and once BTC confirms direction, capital flows into early-stage projects. That is where Pepeto sits.

Pepeto Presale Fills Ahead of Listing as Bitcoin Price Prediction Draws New Capital

Crypto news coverage of this presale keeps growing. The Bitcoin price prediction points to $200,000, but the wallets entering Pepeto today are positioning for a different scale of return entirely.

PepetoSwap runs across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero trading fees, a cross-chain bridge at no gas cost, and an AI tool that checks every contract before a trade clears. Each transaction creates direct buying pressure on the PEPETO token, the same structure that turned BNB into a $90 billion asset. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who built a token past $7 billion leads the project, a former Binance developer built the exchange, and SolidProof completed a full audit. Staking at 176% APY locks holders in while the Binance listing takes shape.

Crypto news keeps drawing the comparison to early Shiba Inu. One wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the SHIB peak per Yahoo Finance, and SHIB had zero tools on launch day. Pepeto carries that same community energy with three live products already running, the rare combination that historically created more millionaires in crypto than any other category. When addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH enter a presale at this pace, that is not retail hype. That is serious capital building positions in what it expects to be the standout crypto of 2026, and the question is not whether Pepeto reaches those levels but by how much it passes them.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price prediction breaks past $200,000, every altcoin rides the wave behind it. That pattern held through every cycle without exception, and for 2026, no single project comes close to Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets adding to their positions every week, and a Binance listing expected with a spread that no holder can ignore. Rob, the warehouse manager who changed his life overnight with SHIB, did not have a special talent. He simply understood how the crypto market works, a market where the reward goes to the holders who move before the crowd, and were waiting for safety and letting the majority lead would never produce such returns.

That is the same moment sitting at the Pepeto presale right now, and after launch, it would be no surprise to read about the next wave of holders who turned small entries into generational wealth by acting in the current window. The direction is clear, crypto news confirms the setup, and when Bitcoin doubles, the strongest presale entries do not just follow, and with this much potential, a portfolio without Pepeto in 2026, could be the costliest mistake someone can make..

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Tier-1 Listing Opens Trading

FAQs

How high can the Bitcoin price prediction go after BTC hits $81,000?

Standard Chartered targets $150,000 by year end while Bernstein projects $225,000 after BTC broke $81,000 with $630 million in single-day ETF inflows.

Why is Pepeto trending in crypto news right now?

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based exchange combining zero-fee trading, a cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screening with $9.78 million raised and a Binance listing expected.



