Global Settlement Network closes $11M pre-seed

and activates $125M in settlement liquidity





Prevail Venture Capital Fund I LP leads an oversubscribed pre-seed round at a valuation exceeding $100 million

Global Settlement Markets secures over $125 million in cross-border settlement liquidity, including a $100 million gold-backed stablecoin commitment led by Ubuntu Group

Financing and liquidity commitments support Global Settlement’s infrastructure for regulated digital currency issuance, tokenized assets, and institutional cross-border settlement

Miami, Florida, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Settlement Network (“GSX”), the infrastructure company building next-generation cross-border settlement rails for regulated digital assets and sovereign- grade financial systems, today announced the close of an $11 million pre-seed financing round at a valuation exceeding $100 million, alongside $125 million in committed settlement liquidity designed to accelerate global corridor deployment.



The equity round was led by Prevail Venture Capital Fund I LP, with participation from Outliers VC, Edgecase Capital, an a16z scout fund, strategic investments from Ubuntu Group and Liquidus Capital, and additional participation from private angel investors. In parallel, Ubuntu Group anchored the liquidity side of the platform with a $100 million allocation into a gold-backed stablecoin program routed through Global Settlement Markets, GSX’s market-making and corridor liquidity subsidiary. Together, the financing and liquidity commitments position GSX to move beyond infrastructure development and into live settlement operations across high-value international corridors.

The financing will support Global Settlement’s continued development of institutional-grade infrastructure for digital currency issuance, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement. The company is building technology that helps regulated institutions move value across borders, settle tokenized assets, and support financial market infrastructure for digital and real-world assets.

“Global Settlement is building the transaction layer or on chain and agentic finance creating a more efficient, compliant, and interoperable settlement layer for global finance,” said Ryan Kirkley Co-Founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network “This financing gives us the strategic capital and partner network to accelerate our work with banks, governments, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, and market participants that need faster, more transparent cross-border settlement.”

Global Settlement Markets, a subsidiary of Global Settlement Holdings, also announced that it has secured over $125 million in liquidity commitments for cross-border settlement operations, including a $100 million gold-backed stablecoin allocation led by Ubuntu Group.

The liquidity will support transaction settlement, market making, and cross-border payment operations across key international trade corridors, providing the depth required for institutional-scale activity.

“Cross-border settlement remains one of the most important unsolved problems in global finance,” said Danny Goodman, Managing Partner of Global Settlement Markets. “By combining institutional liquidity, commodity-linked settlement, and stablecoin infrastructure, Global Settlement Markets is focused on making global value transfer faster, more reliable, and more capital efficient.”

“We believe Global Settlement has the opportunity to become a foundational layer for all monetary transactions,” said Kerry Lawing, Managing Partner at Prevail Ventures. “The company is addressing a large and urgent market need: modern settlement rails that can support digital currencies, tokenized assets, connect the east to the west, and support real-world institutional use cases.”

“Ubuntu Group is pleased to participate strategically with Global Settlement as it develops infrastructure for cross-border settlement and commodity-linked liquidity,” said Mamadou Kwidjim Touré, CEO at Ubuntu Group. “We believe institutional-grade settlement infrastructure will be critical to the next phase of digital finance adoption.”

Together, the financing and liquidity commitments advance GSN’s broader strategy of building infrastructure for institutions that need to issue digital currency, settle tokenized assets, and move value across borders without relying on fragmented settlement systems.

About Global Settlement

Global Settlement is building institutional infrastructure for regulated digital currency issuance, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement. The company’s technology is designed to help regulated institutions issue digital currency, settle tokenized assets, and move value across borders with greater speed, transparency, and interoperability.

For more information, visit globalsettlement.com.

About Global Settlement Markets

Global Settlement Markets, a subsidiary of Global Settlement Holdings, develops institutional liquidity infrastructure and settlement corridors for digital asset and cross-border transaction markets. Its market maker fund is intended to support liquidity and settlement operations for cross-border transactions using stablecoin and commodity-linked settlement models.

Media Contact:

Athraa Bheekoo

athraa@lunapr.io





Legal / regulatory note for counsel to review before release

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, fund interests, tokens, stablecoins, or other financial instruments. Participation in any fund, stablecoin program, settlement corridor, or related offering may be limited to eligible or qualified participants and subject to applicable laws, regulations, approvals, and jurisdictional restrictions. Product availability may vary by jurisdiction and regulatory approval. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as investment, legal, tax, regulatory, or financial advice.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Global Settlement’s technology, market opportunities, partnerships, liquidity operations, settlement corridors, stablecoin infrastructure, and future plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially. Global Settlement undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



