Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2026 Jefferies Software, Internet, and AI Conference

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Software, Internet, and AI Conference on Wednesday, May 27 at 12 pm PDT (9:00 am EDT).

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.