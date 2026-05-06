Changes in the debt obligations of AS Tallinna Sadam

AS Tallinna Sadam signed an unsecured loan agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch up to the amount of EUR 32 million and a maturity of 10 years. The interest rate of the loan is 3-month Euribor plus interest margin. The loan amount can be drawn until 18 months from signing the agreement. The funding will be used to finance the company's general business needs, also as financing for investments.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee