Greg Knight Joins Brillouin Energy as Executive Chairman

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillouin Energy Corp., a developer of data-driven, clean thermal energy systems based on Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR), today announced the appointment of Greg Knight as Executive Chairman, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it advances toward commercial deployment. The company has recently transitioned from laboratory research to an integrated, closed-loop development platform — combining in-house manufacturing, testing, and high-frequency data capture to accelerate iteration and system performance.



Knight brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across advanced manufacturing, energy, semiconductor materials, and industrial technology sectors. His appointment comes as Brillouin Energy expands operations and accelerates commercialization of its proprietary thermal energy platform.

Brillouin Energy has spent more than 15 years developing its technology through laboratory research in Berkeley, California, and now operates pilot manufacturing and development facilities in Emeryville, California, including 37,200 square feet dedicated to scale-up, engineering, and production readiness.

The company’s proprietary Hydrogen Hot Tube™ (HHT™) reactor and Q-Pulse™ control system are designed to produce a safe, zero-emission heat source for industrial process heat, district energy, and distributed power applications. The technology offers a scalable solution to rising global demand for reliable clean energy, while also enhancing long-term energy resilience for critical infrastructure and defense applications.

Brillouin’s technical progress has included third-party validation efforts, featuring independent work conducted by SRI International, and other experts.

Brillouin Energy has also attracted significant capital support from Tim Mellon of the Mellon Banking Family. Mellon completed the company’s Series C Preferred Stock round, initiated the company’s current Series D Preferred Stock round with a lead investment, and contributed 36 acres of industrially zoned land in Connecticut for future development.

Knight currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Enbi Group, a global manufacturer operating production facilities in the United States, Germany, Hungary, and China. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Hardinge Inc., a global machine tool and precision manufacturing company, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of GT Advanced Technologies, where he led the company’s transformation into a silicon carbide materials producer serving electric vehicle, solar, and power electronics markets. GT Advanced Technologies was acquired by onsemi in 2021 in a transaction valued at approximately $415 million, highlighting Knight’s track record of building strategic value in advanced industrial technology businesses.

Earlier in his career, Knight graduated from the Cornell University ROTC program and served five years in the U.S. Navy as a Chemistry and Radiological Controls Officer, including formal engineering training through the Naval Nuclear Power School.

“Greg’s world-class operational experience, combined with Tim Mellon’s continued long-term capital support that enabled the buildout of Brillouin’s pilot manufacturing and development infrastructure, gives Brillouin tremendous momentum as we move into commercialization,” said Lee Levy, Strategic Advisor to Brillouin Energy. This support has enabled the company to establish its 37,200 square foot integrated facility, internalize production, and accelerate data-driven development cycles. “I’m looking forward to our future and helping the company realize the full potential of what could become one of the most impactful energy technologies for industry, national security, and the future readiness of our military.”

Lee K. Levy II, Ed.D., NACD.DC, serves as Strategic Advisor to Brillouin Energy Corp. Lee Levy is a retired Air Force General officer, former Commander of Air Force Sustainment Command, and an experienced executive and board advisor with deep expertise in global operations, logistics, manufacturing, national security, and industrial scale-up.

“Having worked closely with Greg Knight for more than 15 years, both as an investor and partner, I know firsthand the caliber of leadership and strategic judgment he brings,” said Chester Aldridge of US Equity Holdings and Chief Strategic Advisor to Brillouin Energy. “His appointment marks a pivotal step in positioning Brillouin’s novel energy technology as a potential foundation for powering the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

“Having served Brillouin Energy as a Strategic Advisor for the past several years, I have seen the company’s technical progress and market opportunity firsthand,” said Knight. “I am honored to become Executive Chairman and look forward to helping accelerate commercialization and long-term value creation.”

With expanded leadership, strategic capital support, and growing operational capacity, Brillouin Energy is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation industrial energy solutions.

About Brillouin Energy Corp:

Brillouin Energy is an advanced energy technology company focused on the development and commercialization of Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) as a clean scalable source of thermal energy for industrial and distributed applications.

Media Contact:

David Firshein

Chief Financial Officer

+1-415-419-6429

press@brillouinenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d4cc6cc-e5a7-4e37-ad45-e71e7bf723a7