Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Lets Summer Rip with Americana-Inspired Party Pack Featuring New Twisted Lemonade and Return of Fan-Favorite Rocket Pop

BOSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s No. 1 hard iced tea brand* is ready to let summer rip, and no one does it like Twisted Tea. Kicking off the season in full Americana style, and wrapped in red, white, yellow, and blue, the Twisted Tea Summer Party Pack is rolling out now coast-to-coast, featuring two iconic summer flavors: the Twisted Lemonade and returning summertime fan-favorite Twisted Tea Rocket Pop.

The ultimate American summer duo:

Twisted Lemonade: No tea – just refreshing hard lemonade. Smooth, bold, and easy‑drinking, Twisted Tea’s Hard Lemonade surprises and delights with a temperature‑activated, color‑changing can, letting you know when it’s ice-cold and ready to crush. Available exclusively in the Summer Party Pack, snag yours before they’re gone!

Twisted Tea Rocket Pop: This red, white and blue blast of cherry, lemon-lime and blue raspberry is back by popular demand. Made with real brewed tea and a whole lot of fruity flavor, Twisted Tea Rocket Pop brings classic summer to every sip.

Rounding out the pack are classic flavors: Twisted Tea Original and Half & Half, ensuring the Summer Party Pack delivers everything you need for an ice‑cold American summer. Because the best way to beat the heat is with a cold can of Twisted Tea in hand! The Summer Party Pack is available in 12‑packs, 24‑packs, and 30‑packs.

Got big summer plans that need an even bigger pack? Twisted Tea’s got you covered there, too. Our Twisted Tea Party Pouch is one big ole bag of delicious hard iced tea that holds 14 teas all in one! It’s dressed up for summer in red, white and blue and is a certified crowd-pleaser.

Twisted Tea is also bringing fans to new heights this summer by giving a lucky drinker the chance to fly in a real fighter jet. By scanning a QR code on select packs, cans, and in‑store point‑of‑sale, fans are entered for a chance to instantly win one of 25,000 prizes, with every scan also entering them for the ultimate grand prize: the jet ride of a lifetime.

To find Twisted Tea near you, visit Twisted Tea.com and follow along on social @TwistedTea.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit Twisted Tea.com.

*Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 04/06/2026

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