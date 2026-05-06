Orqa U.S. Launches to Deliver Blue UAS–Compliant, Fully American-Made Drone Systems at Scale

OAKLAND, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orqa and By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) announced the founding of Orqa U.S. LLC, an independent, U.S.-owned venture established to deliver fully compliant, American-made unmanned aerial systems to the U.S. military and government at scale.

Orqa U.S. is headquartered in Oakland, CA, with full-rate production operations based at By Light’s 180,000-square-foot Defense Industrial Base manufacturing facility in Port Orange, Florida. The entity will meet all National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), American Security Drone Act (ASDA), and other regulatory requirements, with a commitment to full U.S. onshoring.

“For the past decade, Orqa has been building and refining UAS technology in the most demanding operational environments on earth. Our systems have been tested and validated under real combat conditions,” said Charles Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Orqa U.S. “That experience has generated extraordinary demand from U.S. defense customers who want the same proven capability. The founding of Orqa U.S. is our answer to that demand: a fully American entity, built on American soil, creating jobs for American citizens, delivering world class UAS systems without compromise on security, compliance, or performance.”

Orqa U.S. was established to capitalize on a new generation of U.S. Department of War (DOW) programs and innovative contracting pathways designed to rapidly equip warfighters with low-cost, attritable aerial robotic systems, including DOW’s Drone Dominance Program. The company maintains a fully independent board composed solely of U.S. citizens and will leverage By Light’s extensive expertise to operate a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliant IT infrastructure.

Production operations are anchored at By Light’s Port Orange, Florida, facility, a large-scale manufacturing hub purpose-built to meet government demand. The facility features dedicated UAS assembly and integration lines, on-site advanced manufacturing, CNC machining, composites fabrication, with certified test and Quality Control (QC) processes. The facility also operates as a designated Port of Entry with on-site customs capability, enabling Orqa U.S. to move at the speed of operational requirements.

About Orqa U.S.

Orqa U.S. is a U.S.-owned and independently controlled unmanned aerial systems company established to deliver fully compliant, American-made drone systems to the U.S. Government at scale. Formed through a strategic partnership between Orqa and By Light Professional IT Services, Orqa U.S. serves as the sole authorized provider of Orqa’s technology to U.S. Government customers.

About Orqa

Orqa is one of the largest UAV/drone manufacturers in the world, producing components and integrated systems for customers in over 50 markets worldwide, including 24 NATO member states. All Orqa products are made without any Chinese parts; the company's vertically integrated production model ensures every key element is designed, engineered, and built in-house, making their supply chain immune to geopolitical tensions. In 2026 Orqa was ranked #135 overall - and #2 in Aerospace & Defense - in The Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies.

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions—Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training — providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies and an expanding portfolio of advanced platforms, By Light helps defense organizations predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light’s portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit bylight.com.

Media Contact

Andy Oare | a.oare@bluewingimpact.com | +1-202-445-7366

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