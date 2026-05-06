New Celebrity-Born Fashion Brand ASHA Makes Resort Wear Chic Available to All, with Commitment to Digital Accessibility and the Deaf Community

LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British television personality and author Tashi Ghouri has launched a new enterprise that has been dubbed “the first clothing line with a nod to the deaf community.”

Ghori, who made history as the first deaf contestant on reality dating show Love Island in 2022, describes the line as “bold, affordable and empowering resort wear that combines eye-catching prints with timeless versatility.” ASHA is now available and shipping worldwide through the weareasha.com website.

In conjunction with the brand’s worldwide launch, the site has been appointed with EnableAll technology for best-in-class accessibility technology, enabling visitors to tailor their website experience to meet their individual needs. In the case of ASHA, this involves accommodations including the translation of content into sign language for deaf and hearing-impaired shoppers.

Over its Easter weekend launch, ASHA's EnableAll on-screen Assist-Bar was activated more than 1,700 times, with over 1,100 individual features used by shoppers. The single most-used feature was sign language support – reflecting both the reverence and passion of Ghori’s deaf community following and the broader appetite for genuinely inclusive online retail.

ASHA chose EnableAll because unlike traditional accessibility overlays, EnableAll operates at both the code and user interface level. Its Code-Fix app ensures the site is more compatible for visually impaired customers that rely on screen-readers, as well as keyboard-only user navigation. EnableAll’s front-end Assist-Bar helps any customer to tailor the website experience to their individual needs by letting visitors:

Translate content into sign language.

Disable animations to reduce triggers for epilepsy and vertigo.

Simplify text for neurodiverse users, including those with ADHD, learning disabilities, and autism.

Use text-to-speech and reading aids.

Adjust fonts, colors, and layouts for improved readability and focus.

"I wanted a brand that gave equal empowerment to women, and that means every woman,” says Tasha Ghouri, Founder of ASHA. “Partnering with EnableAll means that from Day One, our store is open to everyone, whatever their needs. Inclusion for ASHA is part of who we are."

“In advance of our launch, I searched for accessibility apps that could meet our compliance obligations, and beyond this, to specifically meet the needs of the deaf community,” said Tarek Ghouri, ASHA Chief Operating Officer. “We found EnableAll to be the most comprehensive tool to meet these needs, including the ability to convert text to sign language.”

As accessibility legislation tightens following the launch of the European Accessibility Act (EAA) in June 2025 and continued enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the USA, and as consumer expectations evolve, retailers must design shopping experiences that are inclusive, without compromising on brand design or performance.

The ASHA use case reflects a growing recognition among fashion brands that accessibility is not just a compliance issue, but a commercial opportunity. EnableAll has rapidly gained traction among premium and founder-led brands including FaceGym, Unhidden, and Dewey Clothing.

“Most websites fail the one in four customers that have disabilities or are neurodivergent. Pop-ups that can't be closed, unlabeled buttons, text buried in images – all of these small issues quickly add up to blocked real purchases,” said EnableAll Chief Executive Officer Imogen Wethered.

“ASHA is part of a growing movement where accessibility is no longer an afterthought,” she said. “Brands are recognizing that if customers can’t comfortably browse, they won’t convert. Fixing accessibility at the code level directly impacts revenue, and that makes accessibility a business imperative.”

About EnableAll

EnableAll is a web accessibility solutions company providing a retail-first technology platform that helps ecommerce brands improve accessibility, reduce legal risk and drive growth through better conformance with complex accessibility standards and legislation, including WCAG, the Equality Act, ADA, and the European Accessibility Act (EAA).

EnableAll was founded by Mike Adams OBE, a globally recognised accessibility leader and disability rights advocate who understands through lived experience the barriers that 1 in 4 shoppers face online. Part of the CareTech Group and led by CEO Imogen Wethered, EnableAll brings together disability advocates, ecommerce specialists and accessibility experts focused on reinventing accessibility automation for modern online retail. To learn more, visit EnableAll.com/about-us