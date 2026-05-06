MedWell Ai, Inc Reports Q3 Revenues Of $618,676 And Provides Corporate Update

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MedWell Ai, Inc, (OTCQB:MWAI) ("Company") is a portfolio company, specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2B markets in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and wellness sectors, is pleased to confirm the filing, of its Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q), for the financial period, ending on March 31, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights:

Increased Total Revenues:

For three months, ended March 31, 2026, Company had generated total revenues of $618,676 ($638,336 including deferred revenues) vs $281,318, for three months, ended March 31, 2025.

For nine months, ended March 31, 2026, Company had generated total revenues of $1,694,482 vs $425,327, for nine months, ended March 31, 2025.

The Company reconfirms yearly revenue guidance of $2.3 million.

Reduced Total Loss From Operations:

For three months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's net loss was reduced to $227,939 from $814,192, for three months, ended March 31, 2025.

For nine months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's net loss was reduced to $827,961 from $1,718,272, for nine months, ended March 31, 2025.

Reduced General And Administrative Expenses:

For three months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's expenses were reduced to $364,539 from $1,129,360, for three months, ended March 31, 2025.

For nine months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's expenses were reduced to $1,216,444 from $2,089,773, for nine months, ended March 31, 2025.

Reduced Net Loss Per Common Share:

For three months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's net loss was reduced to 0.039 cents vs 0.139 cents, for three months, ended March 31, 2025.

For nine months, ended March 31, 2026, Company's net loss was reduced to 0.178 cents vs 0.306 cents, for nine months, ended March 31, 2025.

Total Liabilities/Mezzanine/Stockholder's Deficit: As of March 31, 2026, Company's liabilities deficit was $321,787 vs $805,500, as of June 30, 2025.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of MedWell Ai, Inc, provides the following Corporate Update:

"During restructuring Phase (1), MWAI has focused on launching and expanding its AI-driven pharma/healthcare/wellness operations. Q3 financial results confirm top-line progress, driven by its B2B pharma procurement arm, MedWell USA, which markets high-demand in-office use, wellness products, like compounded GLP-1 agonists for weight management.

We believe that the Company is well positioned to move forward with execution of the next Phase (2), which includes strategic acquisition of multiple revenue generating and cash flow positive B2B assets to form Vertically Integrated Wellness Roll Up, consisting of (1) manufacturer and distributor of biologics, focused on exosome based regenerative products, (2) additional procurement agencies, similar to the MedWell USA, (3) technology software solutions company, to facilitate marketing, product procurement and automated transaction flow between healthcare providers and pharma suppliers and (4) infrastructure platform that provides specialized back-office management services for 503A pharmacies and pharmaceutical 503B manufacturers.

We believe that our current business strategy will enable MedWell Ai to capitalize on structural inefficiencies, benefit from increasing digitization and drive margin expansion in healthcare procurement, thus representing a unique, differentiated and scalable investment opportunity."

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

InvestorWire Service Contact: