Killer Burger to Open First Houston Location Accelerating Strategic Growth Across Texas

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger , the fast-growing better burger concept known for its bold and indulgent, award-winning burgers, today announced the opening of its newest location in Houston, marking the brand’s first location in the city and third in the state of Texas. Located at 1909 Taylor St., Suite A, the restaurant is owned and operated by an experienced local franchise group and marks the first opening under a multi-unit franchise agreement in the Houston market. Day-to-day operations will be led by Hallie Nugent, who brings more than a decade of hands-on experience in restaurant management, including training and overseeing high-performing teams.

Following the success of two San Antonio openings in 2025, both operated by Killer Burger Founder and franchisee Thomas “TJ” Southard, Killer Burger’s entrance into Houston underscores its strategic expansion in Texas, a priority growth market as it scales nationwide. In 2026, the brand plans to open two additional locations in Austin, TX, fueled by its strong franchise pipeline and growing demand in the region.

“Texas has been an incredible growth market for us, and the response we’ve seen so far has given us a lot of confidence as we expand into new cities like Houston,” said Killer Burger CEO Adam Sanders. “We’re not trying to be just another burger spot — we’re here to bring something bold and different. Killer Burger has always been about big flavor, no shortcuts, and an experience that stands out, and we’re excited to introduce that to Houston.”

The Sawyer Heights location marks a natural fit for Killer Burger, bringing its bold, indulgent burgers — backed by more than nine years of “Best Burger” accolades — to one of Houston’s top dining hubs.

Looking ahead, Killer Burger will continue its expansion across key growth markets, with two additional openings planned in Austin, TX, later this summer, alongside upcoming locations in Corvallis, OR and Boise, ID later this year.

Killer Burger continues to invest in its technology, operations, and franchise development to ensure consistent quality and profitability as it scales. By strengthening its franchise program and expanding partnerships with experienced operators, the company is establishing a foundation for sustainable growth as it evolves from a strong regional favorite into a thriving national fast-casual burger concept.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Oregon, Killer Burger is a fast-growing burger concept known for its bold, indulgent flavor combinations and cult-favorite builds — including the iconic Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger. Each burger is made to order and carefully layered to deliver a craveable, over-the-top experience that has earned “Best Burger” recognition across multiple markets for 9+ years.

With 28 company-owned and franchised locations across the Pacific Northwest and Texas, Killer Burger is expanding into new markets through strategic franchise partnerships and a focused, scalable operating model.

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