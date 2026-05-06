Jito Foundation and Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Institutional Solana Infrastructure Across Asia-Pacific Region

MIAMI, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jito Foundation , the organization supporting the development of the Jito ecosystem and the team behind the execution infrastructure underpinning the Solana network, today announced a strategic partnership with Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT), a leading institutional blockchain infrastructure company for the Solana ecosystem. The partnership is intended to focus on building institutional-grade validator infrastructure, advancing yield optimization, and accelerating institutional adoption of Solana across the APAC region.

Bringing Solana's market layer infrastructure into APAC's financial hubs

Through the collaboration, Solana Company and the Jito Foundation have agreed to jointly deploy and operate high-performance Solana validators across APAC markets, anchored by Pacific Backbone -- Solana Company’s institutional infrastructure network across Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. These validators will run the Jito Block Assembly Marketplace (BAM), connecting them to Jito’s block-building infrastructure and enabling optimized transaction processing across the Solana network.

Advancing institutional access to Solana staking economics

The partnership will also include co-developing advanced staking and yield solutions built around JitoSOL, tailored for institutional investors, including asset managers, wealth managers, and regulated financial entities. These offerings will be delivered through Solana Company’s institutional-grade advisory service model to align with the operational and compliance requirements of large-scale capital allocators.

Coordinated regional go-to-market for institutional adoption

In parallel, the Jito Foundation and Solana Company have agreed to collaborate on a joint go-to-market strategy focused on institutional adoption in the APAC region, including coordinating research, educational initiatives, and regional industry engagements focused on institutional staking, validator operations, and Solana's market layer infrastructure.

“APAC is one of the most important regions for institutional crypto adoption, and this partnership reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure and relationships we believe are needed to support that growth,” said Marc Liew, Head of APAC at the Jito Foundation. “By combining Jito’s market layer technology with Solana Company’s deep regional expertise and institutional network, we’re creating a stronger foundation to enable scalable, compliant participation in the Solana ecosystem.”

"Institutional blockchain adoption is no longer a question of if, but of what and how," said Teddy Hung, Head of Business Development and Advisory at Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT). "By combining Jito's leading market layer technology with Pacific Backbone, we believe this partnership stands ready to support leading APAC institutions in engaging Solana — compliantly, and to institutional standards, as their needs evolve."

About the Jito Foundation

The Jito Foundation coordinates ecosystem activities and accelerates the adoption of Solana’s Market Layer, the Jito Network, under the direction of the Jito DAO. By driving governance proposals, distributing grants, and forging strategic partnerships, the Foundation empowers stakeholders to shape the future of Solana’s economic coordination and value. Through transparent, community-driven initiatives, the Jito Foundation ensures the sustained growth and resilience of Solana's DeFi ecosystem, benefiting validators, stakers, and the broader community. Learn more at jito.network .

About the Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and on-chain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth. Learn more at solanacompany.co .

Media Contact:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of the Jito Foundation)

jitopr@mgroupsc.com

Solana Company

pr@solanacompany.co

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the Company’s strategic partnership with the Jito Foundation and the expected benefits and impacts of the strategic partnership.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company’s control-that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, capital requirements to achieve the Company’s business objectives; expected benefits and implementation of the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy, expected staking, yield and broader opportunities across the Solana ecosystem; the Company’s expected token treasury growth, the impact on the Company of global macroeconomic conditions including effects from supply chain constraints, including risks related to manufacturing delays, logistics challenges, labor shortages, disruptions in the banking system and financial markets; high levels of inflation and high interest rates on the Company’s ability to operate its business and access capital markets; the success of the Company’s business plan; the Company’s operating costs and use of cash; the Company’s ability to achieve significant revenues; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.