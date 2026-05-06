Crunchafi Welcomes Tax and Audit Technology Visionary David Wyle to Its Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, the accounting technology platform purpose-built for CPA firms and financial professionals, today announced that David Wyle has joined its board of directors. A recognized entrepreneur with nearly three decades of building technology for tax and audit professionals, Wyle brings deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of creating transformative solutions for the accounting profession.

Wyle began his career as a CPA at PwC before founding ePace! Software in 1997, building the first paperless audit solution to automate financial reporting in Word and Excel. Acquired by CCH in 2001, ePace! evolved into ProSystem fx Engagement, a product still widely used across the profession today. In 2002, Wyle founded SurePrep, where he pioneered the tax document automation category and fundamentally reshaped how firms approach tax preparation workflows. Thomson Reuters acquired SurePrep in 2023, after which Wyle served as general manager of audit, overseeing the company's global audit software and solutions portfolio.

Wyle's appointment comes at an inflection point for Crunchafi, which recently deepened its strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters to accelerate adoption of its Lease Accounting and Data Extraction products among CPA firms nationwide.

"I've spent my career building tools that help accountants work smarter, and Crunchafi is doing exactly that," says Wyle. "The accounting profession is at a pivotal moment, with firms under real pressure to do more with less, stay compliant and deliver higher-value advisory services to clients. Crunchafi's products address those challenges head-on, and I'm excited to help the team scale what they've built."

"Dave has done this before, and he has done it multiple times," says Mark Weidick, CEO of Crunchafi. "He understands, at a deep level, what CPA firms actually need, and he knows what it takes to build technology that earns their trust. Having him in our corner as we grow is a tremendous advantage for our team, our partners and the firms we serve."

Wyle holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and continues to advise and invest in companies driving innovation across the tax and audit landscape.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

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Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c310015b-def1-4f64-b30a-e75f5f8a6b2b