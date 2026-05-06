Charlie’s Holdings (OTCQB: CHUC) Sees Major Market Opportunity as President Trump Pressures FDA to Accelerate Flavored Vape Authorizations

“For investors, a shift in FDA policy [represents] a tectonic move for the valuation of legacy tobacco and specialized vaping firms.”

Few companies have either legacy brands with timely filed FDA applications or access to technologies that can satisfy or accommodate concerns the FDA has related to youth access. Charlie’s has both.

COSTA MESA, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBE NEWSWIRE – Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) (“Charlie’s” or the “Company”), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company believes the U.S. regulatory environment for flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (“ENDS”) products has entered its most favorable phase in history, following reports that President Trump has demanded that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) move faster on flavored vape product authorizations.

According to multiple national media reports published yesterday, President Trump sharply criticized FDA Commissioner Marty Makary for failing to move faster on flavored vape and nicotine product authorizations, signaling what could be the strongest pro-flavored-vape policy pressure the FDA has ever faced.

Only hours after President Trump’s position was announced, the FDA authorized four new ENDS products, including the Agency’s first-ever Marketing Granted Orders (“MGOs”) for two flavored e-liquid pod products. All of the newly authorized products feature “device access restriction,” or “age-gating” technology that is expected to effectively mitigate the ability of youth to use the products. Industry officials view these stunning developments as a sign that the FDA’s long-standing resistance to broader flavored vape approvals may be starting to soften.

80-90% of adult consumers prefer flavored vapor products

Both the e-cigarette industry and public health officials have come to recognize that 80-90% of adult consumers prefer flavored vapor products over tobacco, menthol, or “clear” flavors and understand that most adult cigarette smokers will continue using traditional combustible products if flavored vapor products are not available.

Luke Juricic of Investing.com reported, “For investors, a shift in FDA policy [represents] a tetonic move for the valuation of legacy tobacco and specialized vaping firms. Observers suggest that official authorization of fruit and dessert flavors could unlock a significant revenue stream that has been suppressed by years of federal enforcement.”

In January Charlie’s reported that the Company signed a definitive licensing agreement with IKE Tech LLC (“IKE”) to commercialize an AI-powered blockchain-based age-gating system for vapor products. Combining this patented technology with Charlie’s award-winning flavored products, the Company plans to launch America’s first age-gated disposable vape in stores this summer.

Charlie’s owns a portfolio of 678 PMTA products. This is what makes Charlie’s current strategic position particularly compelling. Charlie’s has the unique ability to marry its PMTA-submitted products with cutting-edge age-gating technology. Few other companies have either legacy brands with timely filed FDA applications or access to technologies that can satisfy or accommodate concerns the FDA has related to youth access. Charlie’s has both.

Henry Sicignano, Charlie’s President, explained “President Trump’s demand that the FDA move faster on flavored vape product authorizations is a monumental development that will pave the way for Charlie’s to introduce game-changing age-gated products to the U.S. market.”

About Charlie’s Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie’s corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company’s branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust .com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company’s ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company’s PMTA’s for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA’s decisions with respect to the Company’s future PMTA’s for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.