Herd Security Raises $3M to Tackle the Rise of AI Threats with AI-Powered Training Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herd Security , an agentic AI creative platform built for continuous security training and simulation, today announced a $3M funding round with strategic investment from Aspiron Ventures alongside participation from Team Ignite, ForwardSlash VC, Forum Ventures, Rightside Capital, and YPO. Designed for security and GRC teams, the platform enables practitioners to leverage AI as a creative partner, replacing static training programs that fail to engage employees with dynamic curricula built for the rise of AI-driven and increasingly advanced threats. The capital will expand product development across new training categories in HR and AI, optimize AI-powered video generation capabilities, and grow the company’s partnership ecosystem.

As AI-driven social engineering attacks accelerate, annual compliance programs struggle to keep pace with modern threats. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 40% of social engineering attacks will target executives and the broader workforce, expanding the scope of human risk and putting pressure on enterprises to rethink security awareness. Yet according to the SANS Institute , it can take 3-5 years for organizations to influence employee behavior and up to a decade to shape security culture. This highlights a gap between the speed of evolving threats and time required to foster lasting security habits, underscoring the need for ongoing training.

“Security training has never been limited by expertise, but by execution,” said Brandon Min, CEO and co-founder of Herd Security. “Threats evolve daily and organizations aren't equipping security professionals with the tools to turn what they know into relevant programs that engage employees when it matters most. Herd removes this barrier so teams can continuously put their knowledge into action without added resources, creating everyday awareness that strengthens human defense to match the speed and scale of emerging risks.”

Unlike traditional security awareness training solutions that rely on a periodic, one-size-fits-all approach for reducing human risk in the enterprise, Herd gives practitioners the ability to create training content, scenarios, and assessments that bring in organizational context and active-threat scenarios. Customers using the platform can:

Import policies, compliance frameworks, and security data, which Herd automatically parses, understands, and updates when changes are made

Generate tailored micro-training in seconds using prompts aligned with organizational needs

Deliver training anywhere across existing tools employees already use, in formats like text, video, image, and conversational AI



“Organizations face a new reality where threats are outpacing workforce preparedness,” said Oliver Legg, Partner, Aspiron Ventures. “Security training has not evolved for this shift, but Herd is addressing that problem by reinventing how it is operationalized without the usual friction. The company’s recognition as a finalist in last year’s Okta Startup Challenge was an early signal of momentum, and our investment is all about accelerating that progress.”

“Herd has truly transformed our approach to security training,” said Stefany Pratt, Director of Corporate IT & Security at OneBrief. “We’ve replaced long, static lectures with short, timely microtrainings that fit directly into employee workflows. This has made it easier to reinforce positive security behaviors and cultivate a more proactive culture with training that feels relevant and engaging.”

For more information, visit: https://www.herdsecurity.io/

About Herd Security

Herd Security is an agentic AI creative platform built for continuous security training and simulation. Founded in 2025, Herd helps organizations move beyond once-a-year compliance checkboxes, replacing static programs with dynamic curricula that evolve alongside emerging threats without adding operational overhead. Security and GRC teams use the platform as a creative partner to translate practitioner expertise into compelling content and deploy it across the channels employees frequently use, including Slack, Teams, and LMS. When a new threat surfaces, the platform enables organizations to shift from IT tickets or vendor requests to iterative microlessons delivered the same day. This puts the people behind security back at the center, empowering practitioner expertise, making awareness more habitual, and using every interaction to fuel a feedback loop that strengthens the human layer of defense.

About Aspiron Ventures

Aspiron Ventures is the investment arm of Aspiron Group, investing in early-stage cybersecurity companies, funds, and visionary founders to accelerate their growth by combining strategic capital with human capital.

For more information, visit: https://aspironsearch.com/ventures/

Media Contact

Sarah Ribacoff for Herd Security

sarah@aspironinfluence.com