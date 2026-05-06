Kingspan Named to USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2026 List

DELAND, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan today announces it has been recognized in USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders 2026 , a prestigious list recognizing U.S. companies that have achieved the most substantial reductions in emissions intensity between 2022 and 2024. This recognition honors organizations leading the way toward a more sustainable future by significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in proportion to their revenue.

The building and construction sector accounts for approximately 37% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it the world’s largest emitting sector. Reducing this impact is a central pillar of Planet Passionate , Kingspan’s global sustainability program. Launched in 2020, Planet Passionate is designed to drive measurable progress across three critical global challenges: climate change, circularity, and the protection of the natural world.

Year over year, Kingspan reduced its core GHG emissions by 31.08%, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

In 2024, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, Kingspan's largest subsidiary in the United States, reported 2,779 tCO₂e in Scope 1 and 2 emissions – marking a 13.5% reduction from its 2020 baseline. The company utilized a total of 8.3 GWh of direct renewable energy, including 2.62 GWh generated onsite, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

“Being named to USA TODAY’s America’s Climate Leaders list for a second year is a meaningful recognition of the progress Kingspan is making to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations,” said Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “Through Planet Passionate, we are taking measurable action to lower emissions, expand our use of renewable energy and embed sustainability deeper into how we design, manufacture and operate. While we are proud of the progress reflected in this recognition, we know the work is ongoing, and we remain focused on driving further reductions across our business and value chain.”

More than a sustainability initiative, Planet Passionate has become a defining part of Kingspan’s corporate identity and long-term business strategy. It reflects a company-wide commitment to driving meaningful environmental progress, embedding sustainability into everyday decisions, operations and culture.

From executive leadership to manufacturing teams, employees across the organization are empowered to contribute to this mission and inspired to see their work as part of a larger solution. By aligning people, processes and performance around shared goals, Planet Passionate has helped create a culture of accountability and innovation across Kingspan.

To learn more about Kingspan’s Planet Passionate program and its sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.kingspan.com/us/en/about-us/Planet-Passionate/ .

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit https://www.kingspan.com/us/en/business-groups/kingspan-insulated-panels/ .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 270 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels North America manufactures insulated metal panels at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities for a wide range of building sectors, including commercial, industrial, architectural, cold storage and controlled environments. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art facilities which apply a range of sustainability measures. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

Media Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

Brianna.Koenig@moburst.com