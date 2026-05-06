Opus One Gold Corp Releases More Gold Assay Results from Its 2026 Winter Drilling Program on Noyell

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MONTREAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to release more assay results from the winter drilling program on its Noyell property located in the northern portion of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Quebec, Canada.

Drill Holes NO-26-06, 11 and 13 were drilled to test a possible western extension for Zone 1 at a vertical depth ranging from 350 m to 500 m. Holes NO-26-11 and 13 suffered severe deviation and ended up close to each other. The targets were reached and identified in all three holes but overall, results indicate low to moderate gold grades along the western vector of mineralization. The best result was obtained in hole NO-26-11 which returned 2.29 g/t Au over 3.28 m (true width: 2.63 m).

Drill holes NO-26-07 and 10a are infill holes in the center and eastern portion of Zone 1. Hole 7 was drilled along the main vector of mineralization of Zone 1 at a vertical depth of 480 m. Assay results confirmed the quality of the gold bearing structure in that eastern sector of Zone 1 returning 8.22 g/t Au over 8.5 m (true width: 7.16 m). That interval includes an assay of 49.1 g/t Au over 1.34 m.

Hole NO-26-10a was drilled in the center of Zone 1, at a vertical depth of 400 m, in a sector that was interpreted to be of lesser potential than the previous hole. Nevertheless, this hole returned an interval grading 5.68 g/t Au over 1.3 m (true width of: 1.08 m).

ASSAY RESULTS









Overall, these results are consistent with Opus One’s 2025 interpretation of the deposit within the Zone 1 area. More drill results will be released in coming weeks as results are slowly being received by the company.

So far, no results have been released for the West Zone as very few results have been received to date for that sector of the property where 5 holes were completed this winter.

ZONE 1 DISCOVERY – LONGITUDINAL SECTION





Holes NO-26-01 to 07, 10a, 11 and 13 in bright yellow.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: The main vector of mineralization, as interpreted in 2025 after our drill program, appears to be corroborated by these partial results. Zone 1 still delivers spectacular results where they were expected. This is really good news as it shows the excellent continuity of the gold bearing structure in that sector of Zone 1. The western extension did not deliver the same level of results but the zone is still there, and it could open up again a little further west. This is the style of mineralization we have to deal with. Its typically pinch and swell and the only way to find out were its swells again is to drill.

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex’ facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D’or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using Fire Assay - Trace Au, ICP-OES finish (50g charge). All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish. Multi element analysis are performed using Aqua Regia Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES finish.

Opus One’s QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex’ facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One’ control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Financial Instruments” and “Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One’ Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 402-0388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com

OPUS ONE’S NOYELL PROPERTY LOCATION MAPS











PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS





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