Otto Aerospace Advances DARPA Research with Successful Laminar-Flow Aircraft Flight Test

WHITE SANDS, N.M., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Sands Missile Range -- Otto Aerospace today announced the successful completion of a flight-test campaign for its unmanned drone aircraft designed around its proven laminar-flow technology, which dramatically reduces aerodynamic drag by maintaining smooth, uninterrupted airflow over an aircraft’s surfaces. Conducted from Spaceport America in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) airspace, the campaign validated predicted aerodynamic efficiency of the aircraft’s laminar-flow design technology in flight.

The drone was funded in part under a 24-month contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) to advance research for DARPA’s Energy Web Aircraft (EWA) program. Centered around power-beaming and distributed energy web exploration, the EWA program sought to enable laser-based power transfer across long distances by using airborne relays to beam energy to aircraft potentially keeping them aloft indefinitely. The flight-test campaign announced today was an Otto Aerospace-funded development effort, conducted independently and outside the scope of the DARPA and OECIF contract.

Otto’s role focused on developing a highly laminar-flow efficient airframe. The program leveraged Otto’s aerodynamic expertise to design and flight-test an unmanned vehicle that could inform design parameters for future energy-relay systems or more extremely fuel-efficient, long-endurance platforms.

“This aircraft proved what we’ve modeled for years, that high-efficiency laminar-flow aerodynamics can deliver extraordinary endurance and performance,” said Scott Drennan, president and CEO of Otto Aerospace. “We’re proud that Otto’s expertise helped advance DARPA’s research objectives and equally proud of our team for executing a flawless flight campaign that pushes aerodynamic science forward.”

Flight operations were conducted in partnership with Swift Engineering, which managed vehicle preparation and coordinated range and telemetry support. Swift’s established presence at Spaceport America and extensive experience with high-altitude UAVs helped Otto carry out multiple sorties over WSMR airspace.

“Swift is proud to partner with Otto on this breakthrough,” said Hamed Khalkhali, president of Swift Engineering. “The performance demonstrated in flight confirms the promise of laminar-flow aerodynamics to redefine long-endurance efficiency for unmanned systems across defense and commercial applications.”

Conceived under DARPA’s EWA effort, the demonstrator serves as a broader validation platform for Otto’s laminar-flow research, providing data applicable to future energy-relay UAV concepts as well as Otto’s own commercial and defense programs.

“The data collected in this test opens new possibilities for energy-efficient aviation,” said Drennan. “From business jets to long-endurance UAVs, we’re showing how laminar flow can change what’s possible in flight.”

About Otto Aerospace

Otto Aerospace is an advanced aeronautics company committed to transforming commercial and defense aviation through next-generation transonic laminar-flow aerodynamics. With a mission to unlock the full potential of laminar flow and radically reduce the energy required for flight, Otto is developing technologies that significantly decrease energy consumption and reshape the economics of air transportation. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the company integrates world-class engineering and rigorous research to develop a series of clean-sheet, next-generation aircraft in the business and regional jet sectors.

This Changes Everything. Learn more at ottoaerospace.com .



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