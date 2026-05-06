CarGurus Recognizes the Top New Cars of 2026 in Inaugural Confidence Awards

Chosen by expert reviewers and backed by CarGurus’ proprietary data, the awards highlight the best cars for affordability, modern design, and smart engineering in four key categories

BOSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus , the No. 1 most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, today announced the winners of the 2026 CarGurus Confidence Awards, recognizing standout vehicles in four categories that reflect the needs of today’s shoppers: Best Truck for Families, Best Family Upgrade, Best Electric Vehicle (EV) Experience, and Best Smart Luxury Model.

Category winners represent the top new car models that combine strong value, modern design, and thoughtful engineering. The picks are based on CarGurus marketplace data, hands-on testing, and editorial reviews of hundreds of vehicles each year. Winners were selected from a competitive field spanning a range of segments, powertrains, and price points.

“Car shoppers face more decisions than ever, from new models, technology, and powertrain options, to a bigger emphasis on value and reliability,” said David Undercoffler, Head of Consumer Insights at CarGurus. “The Confidence Awards help cut through that complexity to spotlight the vehicles that truly deliver — whether it’s for growing families, first-time EV buyers, or drivers looking for premium features without the premium price. Backed by insights from the largest car shopping platform in the U.S.2, our awards offer a trusted guide to the best new vehicles available today.”

CarGurus 2026 Confidence Awards winners include:

Best Truck for Families: Ram 1500 . Edging out over 30 eligible trucks, the Ram 1500 posted the highest marks in safety, form, and function. Configuration options include 10 trim levels, two cab sizes, and multiple bed lengths to suit families of all sizes. This combination of refinement, capability, and adaptability set the Ram 1500 apart.



. Edging out over 30 eligible trucks, the Ram 1500 posted the highest marks in safety, form, and function. Configuration options include 10 trim levels, two cab sizes, and multiple bed lengths to suit families of all sizes. This combination of refinement, capability, and adaptability set the Ram 1500 apart. Best Family Upgrade: Toyota Grand Highlander. Built for growing families, the Toyota Grand Highlander stood out for its ability to meet the evolving needs. With a genuinely usable third row, expansive cargo capacity, and three distinct powertrain options, it delivers versatility for everyday driving while earning top marks in safety, form, and function.



Built for growing families, the Toyota Grand Highlander stood out for its ability to meet the evolving needs. With a genuinely usable third row, expansive cargo capacity, and three distinct powertrain options, it delivers versatility for everyday driving while earning top marks in safety, form, and function. Best Smart Luxury: Genesis G70. Offering luxury without compromise, the Genesis G70 rose above a competitive field by excelling in look, feel, and technology. Striking design, performance, and high-quality materials deliver a premium experience, while a strong cost-value score makes the Genesis G70 a standout in the segment.



Offering luxury without compromise, the Genesis G70 rose above a competitive field by excelling in look, feel, and technology. Striking design, performance, and high-quality materials deliver a premium experience, while a strong cost-value score makes the Genesis G70 a standout in the segment. Best EV Experience: Hyundai Ioniq 5. Making EV ownership easy, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 earned one of the most decisive victories across all categories. Leading in cost-effectiveness and technology, it simplifies the transition from gas to electric driving with intuitive features, flexible charging capabilities, and a spacious, user-friendly design that meets drivers where they are.





The full awards breakdown, including expert insights and runner-up selections, is available here .

Methodology

To determine the winners, CarGurus evaluated eligible vehicles using a combination of marketplace data and expert editorial analysis. Vehicles needed to meet minimum inventory thresholds on the CarGurus site and fall within pricing guidelines relative to MSRP, with additional category-specific limits applied where relevant.

Each vehicle was scored across six key attributes: look and feel, performance, form and function, tech level, safety, and overall value. The weighting of these factors varied by category to reflect what matters most to shoppers. CarGurus’ editorial team then ranked their top vehicles in each category using a weighted voting system.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

1Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com

Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)), Q4 2025, U.S.

2Largest car shopping platform defined as most inventory and largest dealer network. Compared to

Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (Joreca as of December 31, 2025).

3Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q4 2025, U.K.

CarGurus® and Autolist® are each a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and PistonHeads® is a registered trademark of CarGurus Ireland Limited in the U.K. and the European Union. All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2026 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Maggie Meluzio

Director, Public Relations & External Communications

pr@cargurus.com