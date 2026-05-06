Airsys Expands Executive Leadership Team to Meet Surging Global Demand for AI and Data Center Cooling

GREER, S.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airsys, a global leader in mission-critical cooling for data centers, AI, and high-performing digital infrastructure, today highlighted the expansion of its executive leadership team, including key C-suite appointments and strategic promotions. The newly formalized executive roles reflect Airsys’ continued growth as the company meets increasing global demand for high-efficiency cooling solutions. The expanded leadership structure enables Airsys to scale operations, accelerate innovation, and strengthen market leadership more seamlessly.

The following C-suite leaders will drive Airsys’ next phase of growth:

Paul Quigley, Chief Strategic Relations Officer (CSRO) : Quigley, who previously served as president of Airsys, brings more than 35 years of experience in executive leadership, business operations, and strategic planning across the industry. Prior to joining Airsys in 2021, Quigley held multiple C-level positions where he was recognized for co-designing large-scale VRF projects and leading complex thermal initiatives for high-demand cooling environments. Leveraging his profound organizational knowledge, Quigley will strategically lead and optimize critical relationships across global customer and partner networks.

: Quigley, who previously served as president of Airsys, brings more than 35 years of experience in executive leadership, business operations, and strategic planning across the industry. Prior to joining Airsys in 2021, Quigley held multiple C-level positions where he was recognized for co-designing large-scale VRF projects and leading complex thermal initiatives for high-demand cooling environments. Leveraging his profound organizational knowledge, Quigley will strategically lead and optimize critical relationships across global customer and partner networks. Alan Wu, Chief Financial Officer: Wu oversees the company's global financial strategy and fiscal operations. A seasoned finance executive with deep roots in the industrial and smart building sectors, Wu joins Airsys following impactful leadership tenures at publicly traded Johnson Controls and Honeywell. His expertise in optimizing finance operations, budgeting and forecasting, business partnerships, compliance and risk management, cashflow management, and large-scale investments is instrumental in managing the fiscal complexities of Airsys’ rapid global scaling.

Wu oversees the company's global financial strategy and fiscal operations. A seasoned finance executive with deep roots in the industrial and smart building sectors, Wu joins Airsys following impactful leadership tenures at publicly traded Johnson Controls and Honeywell. His expertise in optimizing finance operations, budgeting and forecasting, business partnerships, compliance and risk management, cashflow management, and large-scale investments is instrumental in managing the fiscal complexities of Airsys’ rapid global scaling. Michael Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer: Robinson leads global brand strategy and is focused on expanding Airsys’ reputation as a leader in thermal architecture as the company continues innovating in air cooling and drives the next generation of liquid and hybrid cooling solutions. He joins Airsys from Vertiv, where he served as Global Vice President of Corporate Marketing, overseeing brand transformation and key influencer relations programs and relationships for critical digital infrastructure. Previously, Robinson held senior leadership positions at Oracle, where he drove marketing strategy for enterprise cloud and data solutions, bringing a deep understanding of the digital ecosystem that Airsys supports.





"The cooling industry is moving at an unprecedented pace, and Airsys is committed to staying ahead of the curve through constant adaptation and technical foresight," said Yunshui Chen, founder and CEO of Airsys. "The addition of these seasoned leaders, including the transition of Paul Quigley into a vital strategic role, provides the depth of expertise needed to grow our brand and business globally. This team ensures that as the digital landscape evolves, Airsys remains the most agile and effective partner for high-density cooling solutions."

In addition to the executive team, Airsys continues to build across key growth regions and product areas. Over the past year, the company has strengthened its broader leadership team with key appointments and promotions. These include Steve Brock, Senior Vice President of Sales, who is leading high-performing teams across sales, engineering, and customer success; Tony Fischels, Vice President of PowerOne, who is driving next-generation cooling innovation including LiquidRack™; Colin DeMarlie, Vice President of Sales, who is leading global sales strategy and aligning commercial operations as the company scales; Marcio Kenji, Vice President LATAM, who is overseeing regional expansion and commercial performance; and Sean Corcoran, Director of Sales, Data Center Vertical, who is driving commercial expansion in the data center sector and supporting customers with complex thermal infrastructure requirements.

As a global organization with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Airsys is scaling its international footprint to provide localized expertise and support for the world’s most demanding digital environments.

To learn more about Airsys and its leadership team, visit https://airsysnorthamerica.com/about/.

About Airsys

Airsys is a global leader in mission-critical cooling for high-performing digital infrastructure including data centers, AI, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments. Airsys combines more than 30 years of technical excellence designing and delivering cooling solutions across all major thermal architectures – air, liquid, and hybrid – with a purpose-driven focus on efficiency and sustainability.

With its unique focus on ensuring higher Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE), Airsys helps customers convert more power into performance. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations. For more information, visit airsysnorthamerica.com.

Media Contacts:

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