Five Iron Golf Opens in Valencia, Marking First Location in Continental Europe

Valencia, Spain, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in golf and entertainment, has officially opened in Valencia, marking its first location in continental Europe and Spain. Since opening to the public on May 4, Five Iron Golf Valencia has introduced a golf, sports bar, and entertainment destination designed for players of all levels, bringing together technology, hospitality, and a high-energy social experience.

Located at Calle Antiga Senda de Senent, the approximately 10,700-square-foot venue is designed as a place to play, connect, and spend time. The space features eight Trackman-powered golf simulators alongside a mix of additional experiences, including F1 racing simulators, VR darts, and multisport games, creating an environment that extends well beyond traditional golf.

At its core, the Valencia location is built to bring people together. A full-service bar and kitchen anchor the experience, supporting everything from casual nights out and happy hours to corporate events, networking gatherings, birthday celebrations, and kids parties. The flexible layout accommodates both small groups and larger events, with capacity for up to 200 guests.

“Valencia is exactly the kind of city we look for, with a vibrant culture and a strong sense of community,” said Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. “As our first location in continental Europe, this opening is an important milestone for us. From the beginning, our goal has been to make golf more accessible in cities, creating spaces where people can play, improve, and spend time together. We’re excited to bring that experience to Valencia and continue expanding into new markets around the world.”

“Valencia has a unique energy and a growing appetite for new social experiences, with a strong local base and an increasingly international community. Even in these early days, we’re already seeing strong interest in events, group bookings, and memberships. Our goal is to create a space where people come not just to play, but to spend time, connect, and make it part of their routine,” said Victor Amarnani, CEO of Five Iron Golf Iberia.

Early reception has been strong, with growing demand for events, group bookings, and private parties. The venue is already attracting interest from Valencia’s corporate and expat communities, reinforcing its role as a destination for both business and social occasions.

The opening marks Five Iron’s entry into continental Europe as part of a broader expansion across Spain and Portugal, with additional locations, including Madrid, planned. As the brand continues to grow globally, each new venue is designed to reflect its local market while maintaining the core elements that define the Five Iron experience: technology, hospitality, and community.

Five Iron Golf Valencia began welcoming guests during a soft opening period starting April 23, followed by its public opening on May 4. A grand opening event will take place on May 27, bringing together local partners, media, and the broader community.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 6 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

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