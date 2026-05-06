Velvære Unveils New Luxury Cabins, Expanding Residential Offerings in Park City’s Premier Real Estate Community





PARK CITY, Utah, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V elvære , the premier mountainside community in Park City, today announces the launch of a collection of luxury cabins to its exclusive development portfolio. Thoughtfully designed in a refined chalet style, the twelve residences—six attached and six detached—will be positioned steps from The Well, the community’s wellness center and dedicated chairlift, offering seamless access to world-class skiing in Deer Valley Ski Resort, year-round adventure, and a holistic lifestyle centered on connection, recovery, and longevity.

Located within the expanded terrain of Park City’s iconic Deer Valley Resort, Velvære is a 60-acre community from Bonfire Collective and its partners, with 115 total planned residences featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to year-round mountain adventure and recreation through an onsite ski-lift, extensive ski terrain, and discovery-focused outdoor spaces; The Well, an integrative fitness and wellness facility with cutting-edge modalities; and The Base, the community’s family adventure center. With estate homesites selling rapidly, the addition of the cabins marks an exciting milestone in Velvaere’s evolution.

“Velvære was designed to bring together luxury living, outdoor recreation, and adventure, with a deep commitment to wellbeing, recovery, and longevity,” says Dayson Johnson, Partner at Bonfire Collective. “Our goal is to create a community where residents can ski out the front door in the morning, recover with advanced wellness programming in the afternoon, and connect with their neighbors in the evening. As the newest offering at Velvære, the cabins will provide an intimate, slopeside living experience—expanding our offerings for buyers seeking a mountainside home, without compromising on the amenities and lifestyle that make Velvære what it is.”

Available in three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from 2,586-3,426 square feet, the cabins blend contemporary comfort with timeless mountain architecture in an intimate and efficient way. Interiors feature expansive great rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, heated driveways, Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchen appliances, spa-inspired baths with limestone finishes, and advanced air and water filtration systems. Select detached models offer additional privacy and space, and all cabin residences will be located directly adjacent to The Well. Minutes from Deer Valley East Village, residents will also be able to enjoy nearby offerings such as boutique shopping, fine dining, outdoor concerts, and more.

The Base is Velvære’s basecamp for mountain and lake pursuits, offering a dedicated ski lift with access to Deer Valley Resort, full-service ski and bike valet, après-ski gathering spaces, year-round outdoor pool and hot tubs, Malibu boats for Jordanelle Reservoir excursions, concierge services, and a welcoming lounge and game room. The Well is at the heart of the community’s longevity-focused lifestyle, featuring a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, yoga and movement studios, thermal recovery pools, Finnish and infrared saunas, an Aescape AI-powered robotic massage chair, hyperbaric and cryotherapy treatments, meditation spaces, spa therapies, and a café and juice bar—bringing the very best in performance, recovery, and relaxation under one roof.

The first estate residence at Velvære, Solace, was completed in 2024, with more currently under development. Recent sales at Velvaere demonstrate its strong market demand and distinctive positioning, with 5 residences currently under contract, a total of 12 under construction, including 1 cabin under contract with 6 more under construction. Estate homes + cabins range from $4M-$12M. For images of Velvaere, please click here and for renderings and collateral of the new cabins, please click here .

For more information and regular updates on Velvære, please visit www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

A bout Velvaere

Velvaere is a new 60-acre community featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort. Residents will enjoy year-round mountain adventure and recreation through a dedicated onsite ski lift, extensive ski terrain, an integrated wellness center with cutting-edge modalities, and a family adventure center and ski beach. The community includes 115 estate homesites, private residences, and cabins. Velvaere is adjacent to Deer Valley’s East Village expansion and enjoys the benefits of being within walking distance from the new base village yet separate enough to enjoy privacy and exclusivity. For more information on Velvaere, please visit http://www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

A bout The Development Team

Bonfire Collective

Bonfire Collective was established to combine the heritage of a 50-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah’s ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master-planned communities. Bonfire Collective partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho.

VP Companies, Inc

VP Companies has more than 30 years of experience in high-end amenitized real estate development, with a hands-on approach to focused capitalization, entitlement, planning, construction, marketing and sales execution. Based in Sun Valley, ID, VP Companies specializes in developments in the Western States, with current and previous projects and investments in Idaho, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and California.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6629de8-73eb-4dd6-90a6-236883d430f5