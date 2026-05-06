Minor Hotels Announces Anantara’s Caribbean Debut in Turks and Caicos

BANGKOK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minor Hotels, the international hotel owner, operator and investor, has unveiled plans for the future debut of its luxury Anantara brand in the Caribbean. Scheduled to open in 2029, the development of Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences further strengthens the brand’s expansion into leading luxury destinations worldwide.

Set along the pristine Sandy Point coastline of North Caicos, the low-density development’s 78 branded residences, including a collection of beachfront villas, will all be available for private ownership. Bringing a contemporary sensibility to the island’s natural calm, Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences will be shaped for generous indoor–outdoor living by Miami-based RAD and Meyer Davis, an award-winning architecture and design firm renowned for its work across some of the most iconic luxury hospitality and residential projects worldwide.

Just a short flight from Miami, North Caicos, known as the “Garden Island”, offers a more naturally preserved side of Turks and Caicos, defined by its people, natural landscapes, privacy and pristine beaches. This quieter, nature-led expression delivers a rarer sense of space, privacy and natural beauty along its long stretches of coastline. Building on the destination’s easy access, the global appeal of its beaches and its well-established luxury market, the project responds to rising demand for branded residential living in highly sought-after resort locations.

As one of the Caribbean’s most aspirational destinations, situated just 575 miles southeast of Miami, the archipelago enjoys direct flight connections from major U.S. and Canadian hubs, making it a prime market for high-end travellers and homeowners. The development will feature a private marina connecting it to the surrounding cays and the wider archipelago.

Wellbeing shaped by land, sea and sky

Respecting the slower pace of North Caicos, Anantara will introduce a new expression of the island rooted in privacy, authenticity and a deeper connection to nature, with wellness drawn directly from the landscape. Native species, medicinal plants and flowering botanicals from the resort’s gardens will inspire treatments at the full-service Anantara Spa. Making the most of minimal light pollution, an on-site observatory will add a celestial dimension to the leisure offering, with activities guided by lunar cycles, planetary alignments and seasonal shifts, alongside night-time relaxation rituals, sleep-focused experiences and sunrise practices. A fitness centre and yoga studios complement tennis, padel and pickleball courts, together with a dedicated water sports centre and multiple pools for relaxed, resort-style lounging.

This holistic connection between nature and wellbeing will continue through the resort’s signature dining, enriched with herb-led infusions and ingredients drawn from the on-site orchards and gardens. Relaxed, feet-in-the-sand beachfront venues, a wine cellar and a sunset rooftop bar will extend that thread into the wider resort experience. The designs are reflective of a refined island sanctuary that is elevated yet deeply connected to its natural context.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels, said, “Introducing Anantara to the Caribbean is a significant milestone for our group. The Turks and Caicos Islands are among the world’s most recognised luxury destinations, and North Caicos provides an ideal setting for our experiential and sustainability-driven approach to hospitality. This key project strengthens our presence in the Americas and reflects our commitment to expanding into destinations that support meaningful travel, whilst also expanding our luxury footprint in North America, aligning to our growth ambitions in the region.”

Caroline Domange, CEO of Octans and co-founder of Cheval Blanc for LVMH, part of the project’s ownership team, said, “Very few destinations offer the convenient access to both the serenity, and extraordinary turquoise water, beaches and natural beauty that have made Providenciales globally renowned. The preserved shores of North Caicos and its people bring an even greater sense of both calm and joy. Together with Anantara and our wider team that has proven experience in other notable local developments, we are creating an investment opportunity that feels deeply connected to the type of life well lived we all aspire to.” Locally-based developer Rob Ayer, part of the project’s ownership team with a strong track record, continued, “From the outset, our vision has been to build on everything that has always made Turks and Caicos so compelling, while offering the original experience of the destination.”

“The world-renowned Anantara brand and the exceptional attention to detail and emphasis on holistic experiences have become hallmarks of their properties around the world. It is a natural fit for the deeply embedded culture of well-being in North Caicos and marks the beginning of a new chapter for luxury lifestyles in the Turks and Caicos,” commented The Honourable Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Anantara Turks and Caicos will be easily accessible either via Providenciales International Airport (PLS), followed by a short private boat transfer directly to the resort’s marina, or via North Caicos Airport, which is currently undergoing redevelopment to further enhance private-flight access to the island.

Branded residences are now available for pre-sale, with more information available at www.anantaraturksandcaicos.com

Anantara continues to develop its offering through strategic expansion in key destinations worldwide. In the Americas, Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences is the fifth property under the brand to be announced, with two resorts currently under development in Brazil, one in Ushuaia in Southern Argentina, and one recently announced in Miami in the US. In addition the first property of the group’s new luxury brand The Wolseley Hotels was recently announced to launch in New York in early 2027.

Editor’s Notes:

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 63 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Discover our world at minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

About the Development team

Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences is being developed by a partnership combining local development experience with international investment and hospitality expertise. The project includes Rob Ayer, a well established developer in Turks and Caicos; Caroline Domange, founder of Octans and co-founder of Cheval Blanc for LVMH; and Knuru Capital, an international investment firm led by Chairman Bassim Haidar and CEO Alain Dib.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daria Triolo

Director of PR

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas – Luxury Hotels

E: d.triolo@minor-hotels.com

Natasha Rhymes

VP PR & Communications

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas – Luxury Hotels

E: nrhymes@minor.com

For development inquiries, please contact:

Genna Panagopoulos

VP Development, North America

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

E: g.panagopoulos@minor-hotels.com

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