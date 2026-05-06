Centinus to Unveil Physical AI for Protective Systems at XPONENTIAL 2026

DOVER, Del., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centinus today unveiled Physical AI for Protective Systems, a hardware-agnostic software platform that turns fragmented sensor alerts into coordinated, real-time response. The platform connects drones, RF sensors, cameras, docks, and existing command systems so public safety, security, and critical infrastructure operators can detect threats faster, maintain custody of persons, vehicles, or drones of interest, and coordinate action from a single operational interface. The company will showcase the platform live at XPONENTIAL 2026, where attendees will step into the operator role and experience firsthand how Physical AI supports faster, more confident decision-making in complex protective environments.

Modern protective environments often rely on disconnected systems that create delays, blind spots, and unnecessary workload at exactly the moments when speed and clarity matter most. Operators are forced to interpret multiple alerts, switch between tools, and manually coordinate responses across systems that were not designed to work together.

Centinus is built to solve that problem by connecting drones, sensors, and existing systems into a single intelligent operating layer. Unlike standalone drone control, camera, or RF monitoring tools, Centinus fuses inputs, prioritizes threats, tasks autonomous aerial assets, and helps operators maintain continuity of custody as people, vehicles, or drones move across locations and sensor fields.

At XPONENTIAL, Centinus will run live operational scenarios drawn from real-world security and public safety environments. Attendees will operate the platform directly, seeing how Centinus searches for vehicles or persons of interest, converts incoming alerts into autonomous drone tasking, monitors defined areas for suspicious activity, and enables a single operator to manage multiple live operations simultaneously. The experience is designed to show how Physical AI moves beyond passive monitoring by helping operators verify, track, and respond to unfolding events in real time.

"Operators do not need another dashboard. They need systems that help them act faster with less burden," said Ben Cheatham, CEO of Centinus. "Physical AI connects disconnected tools into intelligent protective systems, helping teams detect, verify, track, and respond with greater speed and confidence."

The platform is built around a hardware-agnostic ecosystem of technology providers spanning drones, sensors, communications, docking systems, and command-and-control environments. At XPONENTIAL, Centinus will demonstrate workflows with partners including R2 Wireless, whose passive RF sensing and Counter-UAS capabilities can cue autonomous aerial response for verification, tracking, and operator decision support. Centinus also works with commercial, deployment, and channel partners including NOXAERO, Flying Lion, Unmanned Safety Solutions, and Drone Nerds.

"Centinus allows us to show how passive RF sensing becomes part of a complete protective system," said Onn Fenig, CEO of R2 Wireless. "The combined workflow can passively detect and geolocate relevant activity, rapidly cue an autonomous aerial response, and put the right information in front of an operator in real time. That is where the operational value lies."

This approach is directly relevant to public safety, critical infrastructure, and major public events, where limited staffing, expanding sensor networks, and growing operational complexity are putting increasing pressure on the people responsible for keeping those environments secure.

At XPONENTIAL, that vision comes to life. Rather than a conventional static booth, Centinus is building a live operations experience where attendees can engage with real-time workflows and see Physical AI working across multiple active scenarios at once. Centinus will exhibit at Booth 16032. Cheatham will also present “From Observer to Operator: How AI-Driven Drone Autonomy is Redefining Real-Time Decision-Making” on Monday, May 11, from 1:30–1:50 PM EDT in Room 142B as part of the Autonomy in Action track. Centinus has also been selected for the official curated workshop tour, bringing operators and public safety professionals directly to the booth following dedicated autonomy training sessions.

About Centinus

Centinus is building Physical AI for Protective Systems. It is hardware-agnostic software platform connects drones, sensors, docks, and existing command systems to support real-time detection, verification, tracking, and coordinated response across public safety, security, critical infrastructure, and related protective environments. Centinus helps operators turn fragmented inputs into faster, more confident decisions while reducing operational burden.

Media contact:

Tim Gray

Intelligent Relations

tim.g@intelligentrelations.com