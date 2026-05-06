National Survey of Substitute Teachers Across K-12 Districts Reveal Professional Development, Flexibility and Community Engagement as Most Important Factors to Job Satisfaction

EXTON, Pa., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management solutions for K-12 education, today announced the results of its annual survey uncovering the experiences and preferences of substitute teachers across K-12 districts nationwide. Drawing from over 18,000 completed responses across 46 states, the survey reveals critical insights into who constitutes today’s modern substitute workforce, what they seek in their roles, and how districts can better support them.

The nation’s largest annual substitute survey was conducted in partnership with the Substitute Management Council (SMAC), which comprises educational practitioners united by a mission to empower substitute managers to effectively support substitutes and foster student growth. While K-12 districts may believe they have an accurate pulse on the health of their substitute teacher workforce, the reality is many factors influence their effectiveness and job satisfaction. Findings reveal a substitute workforce that is more experienced and credentialed than many districts expect, yet meaningful gaps were found in training, classroom support and community engagement which represent clear opportunities for improvement. From inconsistent access to lesson plans and classroom resources, to limited professional development and a desire for a deeper connection to the schools they serve, today’s substitutes are signaling exactly what they need. The results collectively highlight the need for a deeper understanding of the nuanced needs of today’s substitute teacher and offer K-12 districts an opportunity to assess their current strategies and support systems to build a stronger, more resilient substitute workforce.

“We conducted this survey to better understand the profile of today’s substitute teachers and the challenges they face nationwide, gathering data so K-12 HR managers and administrators have actionable insights that help them place the best educators in classrooms every day to support student learning success within their district,” said Dani O’Shaughnessey, Co-founder and CEO of Red Rover. “The results clearly show that by adapting some strategies, K-12 districts can build a stronger, sustainable substitute workforce that not only supports educators, but also drives greater student success.”

Survey results offer a view into the current landscape of today’s substitute teacher workforce nationwide, highlighting areas for K-12 districts to address to better attract, support and sustain an exceptional substitute pool. Key findings include:

The majority of today’s substitute workforce are veteran female educators. Today’s substitute pool is primarily composed of women (81.5%). Among the females surveyed, 27% are in the 30-45 age bracket, however, nearly 60% are over 46 years old and are currently a retired teacher or certified educator. Additionally, close to 30% of these recipients also hold a master’s or advanced degree.

Not everyone in the substitute pool is on a full-time-teacher career path. Interest in permanent teaching roles is lowest among older substitutes, with over 80% of those aged 46–61 and over 95% of those aged 62–80 expressing no interest in pursuing a permanent teacher placement. Substitutes within this age bracket noted flexibility, supplemental income and community engagement as the top three factors influencing their desire for substitute teaching positions, with 33% also reporting they are currently a retired teacher. Conversely, 50% of first year substitutes aged 18-45 hope to or are currently working on receiving certification to become a permanent teacher. K-12 districts can build a more stable and dedicated substitute workforce by recognizing these trends and enhancing their support for substitutes by creating flexible opportunities.

Substitutes want more training and support. One in four respondents reported never receiving any training, with areas of classroom management and utilizing technology in classrooms ranked as highest need, highlighting a critical gap that districts must address to enhance substitute readiness. Comprehensive training and professional development programs equip substitutes with essential classroom management skills and instructional strategies, boosting their confidence and effectiveness to create stable and supportive classroom environments and deliver impactful learning outcomes.

Most substitutes plan to return next year. Stability within the substitute workforce is promising, with nearly 75% of respondents planning to continue a career in substitute teaching and only 1.4% planning to stop working. This represents an opportunity for K-12 districts to implement retention strategies to sustain and recruit a healthy substitute pool.

Substitutes are motivated by mission, but regional district challenges persist. Among respondents across 46 states, nearly 90% are motivated by mission and making an impact on student outcomes, while equitable pay ranked as the second most important factor (85%). Yet, data shows that discrepancies exist across regions, highlighting unique challenges and opportunities for K-12 districts in specific areas. For example, districts in Northwest have the youngest substitute pool, with 49.8% aged 18–45, but the lowest retention rate at 68.2%. Substitutes in districts in the Southwest (87.8%) prioritize equitable pay amidst economic pressures, and 26.6% view their substitute teaching role as a gig worker. The Midwest leads in the most experienced workforce, with 23.1% having over six years of teaching experience and 76.8% plan to continue in a substitute position role. These findings highlight that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective for sustaining a strong, engaged substitute workforce. Instead, districts must adopt an adaptive strategy, tailoring their recruitment and retention efforts to address the unique needs of substitute teachers in each region.

“We know the vital role substitutes play in student success, and we’re dedicated to empowering substitute managers to not only effectively champion their substitutes but give them the resources to cultivate an exceptional workforce pool that enriches the educational experience for every student,” said Jamie West, Executive Director, Substitute Management Council. “Insights from over 18,000 respondents show how important professional development, flexibility, and community engagement are for job satisfaction. However, it’s important to also consider other factors, such as equitable pay and regional challenges, which the data shows impact how effectively substitute teachers are supported today. By prioritizing these elements, K-12 districts can build a more resilient, engaged and motivated substitute workforce to support student academic success.”

Results of Red Rover’s National Substitute Survey are based on responses from over 18,000 substitute teachers in K-12 districts across 46 states. Survey questions encompassed a range of demographic, career aspirations, training needs, and perceptions of current support and compensation. Findings provide meaningful insights for HR leaders and administrators in K-12 school districts to take actionable steps in building a strong substitute workforce management strategy.

Additional Resources

Read the 2026 National Substitute Survey Executive Summary here.

To learn more about the Substitute Management Advisory Council go here.

Read the full results of Red Rover’s 2026 National Substitute Survey Annual Report here.

Read the Red Rover blog.

Learn more about Red Rover’s K-12 Modern Human Capital Management platform here.

Discover how Red Rover’s K-12 HCM platform sets the company apart from other education technology solutions here.



About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover’s intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, professional development management and employee records. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 1,900 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover’s modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit www.redroverk12.com or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

lwilliams@redroverk12.com