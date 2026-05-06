Tekton Research Appoints Dr. Amit Vijapura as Central Nervous System Key Opinion Leader

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial organization with 25 research sites across North America, today announced the appointment of Amit Vijapura, MD, as a Central Nervous System (CNS) Key Opinion Leader (KOL), further strengthening the organization’s growing focus and capabilities in neuroscience and mental health research.

Dr. Vijapura is a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist with more than 25 years of clinical research experience, including both site-side leadership and industry roles across CRO and biotech organizations. He has contributed to more than 40 Phase II and Phase III clinical trials and brings deep therapeutic expertise spanning major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, PTSD, insomnia, Alzheimer’s disease, and substance use disorders.

Most recently, Dr. Vijapura has held leadership roles with organizations including PPD, Clexio Bioscience, and Rho, where he supported Phase I–III programs across medical monitoring, safety oversight, protocol and study design, site strategy, investigator engagement, and business development.

“Dr. Vijapura brings a rare combination of clinical expertise, operational insight, and industry connectivity that is critical to advancing high-quality CNS research,” said Jeffrey Zucker, Chief Development Officer at Tekton Research. “His experience across both site and sponsor environments will help us continue to scale our neuroscience capabilities while maintaining the rigor and consistency our partners expect.”

At Tekton, Dr. Vijapura will support the continued growth of the organization’s CNS portfolio, working closely with sponsors, CRO partners, and investigators to strengthen study execution, enhance site readiness, and ensure high-quality data across trials. He will also play an important role in representing Tekton externally and helping expand CNS trial opportunities through his longstanding industry relationships.

Dr. Vijapura is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and remains actively engaged in clinical education and mentorship.

“I’m excited to join Tekton at a time when the organization is continuing to gain momentum in CNS research,” said Dr. Vijapura. “There is a strong opportunity to combine physician leadership, thoughtful site strategy, and high-quality execution to deliver impactful results for sponsors—and ultimately improve outcomes for patients.”

Tekton Research continues to invest in its CNS infrastructure, including specialized staffing models, site readiness, and capabilities to support complex psychiatric and neurologic studies, including expansion of our psychedelic dosing rooms. The addition of Dr. Vijapura further enhances Tekton’s ability to deliver high-quality data, accelerate study timelines, and support innovation across the neuroscience landscape.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial company conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine, and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

Media contact:

Michelle Garrett

Garrett Public Relations

614-315-4037

michelle@michellegarrett.com