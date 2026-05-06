Montreal CMA: Economic Uncertainties and Household Caution Weigh on April Sales

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of April 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

In April 2026, 4,744 residential transactions were recorded across the Montreal CMA, representing a 7 per cent decrease compared to April 2025. Despite this decline, transactional activity remains close to the average observed over the past ten years, indicating that the market is still active.

All property categories posted a drop in sales, with single-family homes and condominiums declining by 7 per cent, and plexes experiencing a more pronounced 9 per cent decrease.

All six large geographic sectors of the metropolitan area experienced a slowdown in activity. Vaudreuil-Soulanges (-17 per cent) and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (-11 per cent) stood out with the sharpest declines, while Montreal’s South Shore (-4 per cent) recorded the most moderate decrease. The other sectors posted drops ranging between 7 per cent and 8 per cent.

At the same time, the supply of properties for sale increased significantly in the CMA compared to last year. In April, 20,959 listings were active in the Centris system, marking a ninth consecutive increase. Condominiums saw the strongest growth (+21 per cent compared to April 2025), followed by single-family homes (+9 per cent) and plexes (+10 per cent).

Market conditions have gradually eased in recent months. However, the market continues to favour sellers, with the exception of condominiums on the Island of Montreal, which are now showing more balanced conditions.

In line with these market conditions, price growth moderated for single-family homes and plexes: the median price for single-family homes reached $645,000 (+3 per cent), while plexes stood at $865,000 (+4 per cent). Condominium prices remained stable at $425,000 in April.

Finally, the average number of days on market shortened for single-family homes (34 days) and plexes (45 days). In contrast, the easing observed in the condominium market led to an increase in the average days on the market, which now stands at 50 days (+6 days).





Quotations

“April’s data confirm the slowdown in sales in Montreal, which are now close to the historical average, even as the market enters its most active period of the year, with April and May typically setting the tone for the season. Demand is being held back by the current economic uncertainty as well as by the high price levels in Montreal, which continue to pose a significant affordability challenge, particularly for first-time buyers,” explains Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

“We have observed a certain degree of caution among buyers since early 2026. Consumer confidence has weakened in a context marked by a slowdown in the Quebec economy and inflation that could accelerate due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, whether related to the conflict in the Middle East or the trade environment with the United States. These factors are prompting many households to take a step back before proceeding with a real estate project,” explains Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“The announced changes to the welcome tax could provide some support to certain first-time buyers in the coming months, while the more balanced condominium market could also help, in part, improve housing affordability,” adds Camille Laberge.

Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0a56cf9-73e1-4f02-a569-14017dd87ef7