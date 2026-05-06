Roadzen’s VehicleCare Partners with Global Auto Parts Network TISAG-TEMOT to Build Integrated Claims-to-Repair Infrastructure in India

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that VehicleCare, its AI-powered vehicle repair platform, has entered a strategic partnership with TEMOT International, the Germany-based global network of automotive parts distributors.

The opportunity is significant. India's motor insurance market reached approximately US$13.2 billion in gross written premiums in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$21.4 billion by 2030 at a 10.25% CAGR, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The auto parts market it depends on is several times larger: India's automotive component industry recorded a turnover of US$80.2 billion in FY25, growing 9.6% year-over-year, with the domestic aftermarket alone at US$11.8 billion, per the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). ACMA projects the aftermarket will reach US$14 billion by 2028, supported by a vehicle parc of 340 million growing at over 8% CAGR. Every motor claim ultimately resolves through this far larger parts and repair economy — and today, the two operate as disconnected systems.

The VehicleCare–TISAG TEMOT partnership is designed to close that gap. By aligning TEMOT's distributor network with VehicleCare's garage connectivity, the collaboration enables demand aggregation, faster parts availability, and improved pricing economics for participating repair facilities. TEMOT's expansion model focuses on onboarding large, growth-oriented distributors to rapidly build local scale; VehicleCare complements this with access to an active network of garages requiring consistent, rapid access to genuine parts at cooperative purchasing-power pricing.

VehicleCare's platform connects garages through intelligent repair workflows, damage assessment, and repair coordination tools, generating real-time visibility into parts demand and consumption. This data layer allows TEMOT distributors to engage directly with high-volume repair facilities, while garages benefit from improved supply reliability, reduced repair cycle times, and lower costs.

"This partnership reinforces VehicleCare's role as a demand-side anchor in the vehicle repair ecosystem — delivering rapid repair timeline guarantees to insurers," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. "By aggregating garage demand and aligning it with TEMOT's parts distributor network, VehicleCare is able to ensure scale, speed, and purchasing power advantages that are critical in a high-growth market like India. Sitting on top of all of this is Roadzen's AI agentic layer — the agents that coordinate claims, estimation, parts supply, repair availability, and insurance company approval in real time. That's what turns a network into an integrated claims-to-repair pipeline, and it's what we're delivering to the market."

"Meeting TEMOT members, shareholders, and parts suppliers in Istanbul made the commercial logic obvious," said Amit Kumar, Co-Founder of VehicleCare. "Our garages need consistent access to genuine parts at the right price, and TEMOT's distributors need a direct line to qualified, high-volume demand. Connecting the two through VehicleCare's platform gives both sides what they've been missing — and it gives insurers the repair cycle reliability they've been asking us for."

The partnership reinforces Roadzen's broader strategy of building AI infrastructure across the full insurance and mobility value chain — from underwriting and claims automation through repair execution. By owning the integration between claims, parts supply, and repair execution, Roadzen meaningfully enhances its per-claim margin profile, capturing economics that today leak across disconnected intermediaries. For insurers, the integrated model enables faster cycle times, tighter cost control, and verifiable repair quality. For OEMs and distributors, it creates a transparent, demand-aggregated channel into India's repair market.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai

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