Ninepoint Partners to Migrate ETF Series of Six Funds to TSX

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (the “Manager”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, announced its intention today to change the listing venue of the ETF series units (the "Units") of the following mutual funds (the “Funds”) from Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Ticker Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND Ninepoint Energy Fund NNRG/NNRG.U Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund NSAV Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF



The Manager has received conditional approval from the TSX to list the Units on its exchange.

The Manager anticipates that the Units will be voluntarily delisted from Cboe Canada at the close of business on May 20, 2026, and listed on the TSX exchange on May 21, 2026.

No securityholder approval is required for the delisting of the Units from Cboe Canada, as the Funds will be listed on the TSX following the delisting.

For more information on these Funds and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.