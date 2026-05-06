MENA Cement Market Outlook Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring CEMEX, Dangote Cement, InterCement, HeidelbergCement, and CNBM International

The MENA cement market is fueled by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and major construction projects in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, enhancing demand. Population surges and residential developments further boost growth, supported by ease in pandemic-related restrictions and robust infrastructure investments.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Cement Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA cement market attained a volume of about 756.12 MMT in 2024. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach nearly 1291.56 MMT by 2034.



The MENA market for cement is being driven by the robust construction projects carried out in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the recent years. The rise in commercial construction can be associated with the rapid investments in tourism and robust industrialisation, owing to which there has been a significant rise in the construction offices and other public buildings, which is a major factor augmenting the demand for cement in the region. In addition, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are significantly adding to the market demand in terms of increasing factory numbers and production capacity. These are some of the factors positively influencing the market growth in the region.

Moreover, the region has been witnessing a surge in its population levels owing to urbanisation and robust job opportunities, thereby inviting people from all over the world. This has led to a rise in residential construction projects over the past years, thus augmenting the demand for cement in the MENA region. In addition to this, other indirect factors like inflating disposable incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and the growth in reconstruction projects are additional factors providing impetus to the market growth.

Rising Construction Projects in the Region are Expected to Lead the Market Growth of Cement in the MENA Region

The MENA market for cement witnessed a restrained growth in the historical period owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of pandemic induced restrictions, several manufacturing, construction, and import-export industries remained shut during 2020, thereby negatively impacting the market growth in the region. In addition, a number of cement manufacturing industries in the region witnessed a negative international trade during the lockdown period, thereby hampering the market growth

However, major construction projects are predicted in countries like Saudi Arabia, such as the development of NEOM city and the 2023 Qatar World Cup, which are projected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. In addition, with ease in travel restrictions, countries like UAE are expected to undertake various construction projects, thus the invigorated demand for cement is projected to push the growth of the market. In line with this, the ongoing EXPO-2020 exhibition in Dubai is positively impacting the market growth of cement in the region.

Key Industry Players in the MENA Cement Market

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the MENA cement market, looking into their capacity, market share, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnabouts and mergers and acquisitions:

  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
  • Dangote Cement Plc.
  • InterCement
  • HeidelbergCement AG
  • CNBM International Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages137
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value in 2025756.12 MMT
Forecasted Market Value by 20341291.56 MMT
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate

5 MENA Cement Market Analysis
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 MENA Cement Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 MENA Cement Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 MENA Cement Market by Type
5.4.1 Blended
5.4.2 Portland
5.4.3 Others
5.5 MENA Cement Market by End Use
5.5.1 Residential
5.5.2 Commercial
5.6 MENA Cement Market by Country
5.6.1 Saudi Arabia
5.6.2 United Arab Emirates
5.6.3 Bahrain
5.6.4 Kuwait
5.6.5 Iraq
5.6.6 Algeria
5.6.7 Egypt
5.6.8 Libya
5.6.9 Morocco
5.6.10 Others

6 Regional Analysis
6.1 Saudi Arabia
6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
6.2 United Arab Emirates
6.3 Bahrain
6.4 Kuwait
6.5 Iraq
6.6 Algeria
6.7 Egypt
6.8 Libya
6.9 Morocco

7 Market Dynamics
7.1 SWOT Analysis
7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.3 Key Indicators for Demand
7.4 Key Indicators for Price

8 Value Chain Analysis

9 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 2523)
9.1 Major Importing Countries
9.1.1 By Volume
9.1.2 By Value
9.2 Major Exporting Countries
9.2.1 By Volume
9.2.2 By Value

10 Price Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Supplier Selection
11.2 Key Global Players
11.3 Key Regional Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7hzyv

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                MENA Cement Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cement
                            
                            
                                Cement and Concrete 
                            
                            
                                Cement Manufacturing
                            

                



        


    

        
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