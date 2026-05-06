Quebec City CMA: Visible Rise in Listings, Yet Shortages Continue to Put Pressure on the Market

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of April 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

In April 2026, 1,006 residential transactions were recorded in the Quebec City CMA, representing a 7 per cent decrease compared to April 2025. Compared to the 10-year average, however, market activity remains well above historical norms.

All property categories posted a decline in sales: -8 per cent for single-family homes, -6 per cent for condominiums, and -8 per cent for plexes.

All three large geographic sectors of the capital saw a drop in activity. The Agglomeration of Quebec City recorded the smallest decrease (-4 per cent), while the South Shore and the Northern Periphery posted respective declines of 10 per cent and 21 per cent.

The supply of properties increased for a second consecutive month, following 25 straight months of declines. There were 2,204 residential properties listed on the Centris system, marking a significant 21 per cent jump compared to April 2025. Condominium listings rose by 27 per cent, single-family homes by 20 per cent, and plexes by 14 per cent.

The spring increase in inventory, however, is far from sufficient to offset the shortage that has persisted for several years in the Quebec City area. The number of active listings in April was still 58 per cent below the 10-year average.

The rise in supply combined with declining sales appears to have put an end to the tightening of market conditions, which may have peaked in early 2026. However, the market remains strongly in the favour of sellers across the Quebec City CMA, and competition among buyers is still very much present.

Quotations

“Although the market remains dynamic compared to historical averages, we have seen a bit more caution from buyers since the beginning of 2026, largely due to the climate of economic uncertainty. Consumer confidence has weakened amid a slowdown in Quebec’s economy, persistent inflation concerns, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, whether related to the conflict in the Middle East or the trade environment with the United States. These factors are prompting many households to take a step back before proceeding with a real estate project,” explains Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“In the Quebec City area, this increased buyer caution is unfolding in a market that remains extremely tight. Despite the slight decline in sales, demand continues to run up against limited supply, thus maintaining strong competition among buyers. The recent increase in supply is good news for pent-up demand after several years of shortages, even though it is still far from restoring market balance. Selling times remain exceptionally short, and upward pressure on prices persists across all segments, albeit to a lesser extent than what was observed in 2025,” explains Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.





Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also a major player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9314f9ad-971d-4168-93a9-56a1b4c73561