Opportunities in the $92+ Billion Global Haircare Market 2026-2030 | APAC and Emerging Markets Lead Haircare Growth; Urbanisation and Rising Incomes Propel Demand

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Haircare Sector 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haircare market is poised for significant growth as consumers become increasingly conscious of personal hygiene and scalp health. The industry's focus on ingredient transparency, safety, and targeted treatment solutions is driving this demand. Urbanization, a burgeoning middle class, and rising disposable incomes in emerging markets are boosting purchase frequency and the premiumisation of products.

Market valuation is projected to rise from $92.5 billion in 2025 to $166 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.4%. In 2025, the market was highly concentrated, with the top five companies commanding 52.3% of total value sales, while rigid plastics dominated packaging formats with a 60% share. Modern retail channels captured 49.2% of global sales.

Key Highlights

Increasing consumer awareness of the potential negative impacts of certain chemical ingredients is shifting demand to products advertised as natural, organic, and free from harsh chemicals.

Health-related priorities are driving interest in products with marine-derived ingredients, which offer functional benefits like deep conditioning and long-lasting shine.

Consumers now emphasize the environmental impact of packaging, prompting brands to invest in sustainable solutions.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report on the global haircare sector synthesizes data from 108 countries, focusing on key elements like ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. It examines growth enablers and inhibitors, offering a global perspective and regional insights, with data on sector size, evolution, and growth drivers. Special attention is given to ten high-potential countries, analyzed in-depth in regional overviews and country-specific sections.

Global Market Snapshot: An executive summary highlighting current scenarios, growth enablers, and inhibitors.

An executive summary highlighting current scenarios, growth enablers, and inhibitors. Consumer Trends: Analysis of evolving trends based on in-house surveys and product examples.

Analysis of evolving trends based on in-house surveys and product examples. Regional Overview and Country Deep Dive: Focused analysis on key growth drivers, major trends, performance, competitive landscape, distribution, and packaging in high-potential countries (two per region).

Focused analysis on key growth drivers, major trends, performance, competitive landscape, distribution, and packaging in high-potential countries (two per region). Competitive Landscape: Insights into company and brand performance.

Insights into company and brand performance. Distribution Analysis: Evaluation of leading distribution channels globally and regionally, assessing their performance from 2020-2025.

Evaluation of leading distribution channels globally and regionally, assessing their performance from 2020-2025. Packaging Analysis: Exploration of packaging trends across five regions, assessing different packaging parameters.

Exploration of packaging trends across five regions, assessing different packaging parameters. Other Metrics: An overview of patent filings, job metrics, and deals in the haircare sector for 2025.

Reasons to Buy

Access the latest market evolution insights to develop effective sales and marketing strategies, with comprehensive, authentic data.

Gain detailed analyses of regional markets, covering challenges, competitive landscapes, and demographic insights tailored to specific locales.

Discover key trends influencing consumer choices and future growth opportunities for revenue expansion.

Secure competitive intelligence on leading brands, including market share and growth rates.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

L'Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Henkel

Wella International Operations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsudv2

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