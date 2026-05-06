Opportunities in the $15.5+ Billion Global Suncare Market 2026 with Data on 108 Countries, Covering Trends, Competitive Landscape and Distribution

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Suncare Sector 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the evolution of the suncare industry, the sector's future outlook is closely tied to advancements in ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. This analysis examines the industry across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, highlighting industry size, growth drivers, and potential challenges within these regions.

Increasing global awareness about the health benefits of daily sun protection, championed by public health campaigns, dermatologists, and social media, continues to drive growth in the suncare sector. The rise in outdoor activities and tourism contributes to more frequent product use and turnover. The sector's expansion is further stimulated by product innovation, premiumization, and expanded distribution through e-commerce and dermatological outlets.

Consequently, global suncare value sales are forecasted to increase from $15.5 billion in 2025 to $19.4 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 4.7%. Sun protection remains the leading category, holding an 80.7% market share, ahead of self-tan products with a 9.8% share, emphasizing the essential nature of sun protection over discretionary tanning products.

Key Highlights

There is a heightened consumer focus on mitigating UV-related damage, which includes premature aging, dark spots, and a heightened risk of skin cancer, leading to increased use of sun protection products.

A shift toward natural, reef-friendly formulas over chemical UV filters like avobenzone and oxybenzone is driven by concerns about skin sensitivity and environmental impact.

Product innovation progresses beyond basic SPF, introducing daily-wear, multi-benefit options, including lightweight textures, mineral options without a white cast, tinted/adaptive shades, and mists or sticks for convenient reapplication.

The sustainable packaging trend gains momentum, with increasing use of recycled materials, including PCR plastic, and alternatives such as glass and aluminum.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report gathers data from 108 countries to provide a full overview of the global suncare sector. Analysis includes:

Global market snapshot: Includes an executive summary, existing sector conditions regarding ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. It also reviews key growth drivers and inhibitors. The analysis highlights global, regional, and category-level data, depicting sector size, evolution, and growth factors. High-potential countries are highlighted for deeper analysis.

Includes an executive summary, existing sector conditions regarding ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. It also reviews key growth drivers and inhibitors. The analysis highlights global, regional, and category-level data, depicting sector size, evolution, and growth factors. High-potential countries are highlighted for deeper analysis. Consumer trends: Offers insights into evolving consumer trends, backed by consumer surveys and product examples.

Offers insights into evolving consumer trends, backed by consumer surveys and product examples. Regional overview and country analysis: Explores growth drivers and major trends in each region's suncare sector, supplemented by a performance overview, competitive landscape, distribution, and packaging analysis in key countries.

Explores growth drivers and major trends in each region's suncare sector, supplemented by a performance overview, competitive landscape, distribution, and packaging analysis in key countries. Competitive landscape: Offers insights into company and brand performance.

Offers insights into company and brand performance. Distribution analysis: Evaluates leading distribution channels globally and regionally, tracing their performance from 2020 to 2025.

Evaluates leading distribution channels globally and regionally, tracing their performance from 2020 to 2025. Packaging analysis: Charts the evolution of packaging in global and regional markets, examining material use, packaging types, closure types, and outer types.

Charts the evolution of packaging in global and regional markets, examining material use, packaging types, closure types, and outer types. Additional sector metrics: Provides analytics from diverse datasets like patent filings, job analytics, and sector-related deals anticipated in 2025.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seeking current market insights to craft effective sales and marketing strategies will benefit from authentic, detailed market data available in this report, uncovering growth opportunities within the sector.

The report offers a meticulous analysis of countries in each region, addressing key challenges, competitive landscapes, and demographic intricacies to aid firms in comprehending unique market nuances.

Key consumer-driven trends and future potential areas identified in the report can assist companies in expanding revenue streams.

Stay informed about competitive intelligence regarding leading sector brands, including market share and growth rates, through insights provided by the report.

Key Topics Covered

Sector Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Enablers & Inhibitors

Global Sector Overview

Global by Region

Global by Category

High-Potential Countries by Region

Consumer Trends

the analyst's TrendSights Framework

Key Trends: Personalization

Key Trends: Fresh & Natural

Key Trends: Environmental Responsibility

Regional Overview and Country Deep Dive

Americas Americas Overview Key Trends Trend 1: Personalization Trend 2: Environmental Responsibility Trend 3: Fresh & Natural Mexico Mexico: Performance Overview Mexico: Competitive Landscape Mexico: Distribution Analysis Mexico: Packaging Analysis Canada Canada: Performance Overview Canada: Competitive Landscape Canada: Distribution Analysis Canada: Packaging Analysis

Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Overview Key Trends Trend 1: Novel & Experimental Trend 2: Fresh & Natural Trend 3: Personalization Australia Australia: Performance Overview Australia: Competitive Landscape Australia: Distribution Analysis Australia: Packaging Analysis Japan Japan: Performance Overview Japan: Competitive Landscape Japan: Distribution Analysis Japan: Packaging Analysis

Eastern Europe Eastern Europe Overview Key Trends Trend 1: Personalization Trend 2: Environmental Responsibility Trend 3: Fresh & Natural Turkiye Turkiye: Performance Overview Turkiye: Competitive Landscape Turkiye: Distribution Analysis Turkiye: Packaging Analysis Poland Poland: Performance Overview Poland: Competitive Landscape Poland: Distribution Analysis Poland: Packaging Analysis

Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Overview Key Trends Trend 1: Environmental Responsibility Trend 2: Personalization Trend 3: Fresh & Natural United Arab Emirates UAE: Performance Overview UAE: Competitive Landscape UAE: Distribution Analysis UAE: Packaging Analysis Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia: Performance Overview Saudi Arabia: Competitive Landscape Saudi Arabia: Distribution Analysis Saudi Arabia: Packaging Analysis

Western Europe Western Europe Overview Key Trends Trend 1: Fresh & Natural Trend 2: Environmental Responsibility Trend 3: Personalization United Kingdom UK: Performance Overview UK: Competitive Landscape UK: Distribution Analysis UK: Packaging Analysis Italy Italy: Performance Overview Italy: Competitive Landscape Italy: Distribution Analysis Italy: Packaging Analysis

Competitive Landscape Company Performance Analysis Brand Performance Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis Global & Regional Health & Wellness Analysis Analysis by Product Attribute Analysis by Consumer Benefit Global Health & Wellness Company Analysis

Distribution Analysis Global Snapshot Regional Performance

Packaging Analysis Packaging Market Overview Packaging Analysis - Pack Material and Type Packaging Analysis - Closure and Primary Outer Type

Other Industry Metrics Global Patent Filings - Overall Global Patent Filings - by Company Global Patent Filings - Key Markets Job Analytics - Total Jobs Job Analytics - Theme Evolution Global Deals

Appendix Methodology Definitions About the Analyst



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

L'Oreal

Beiersdorf

Kenvue

Edgewell Personal Care

Shiseido Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze6rr9

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