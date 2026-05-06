Eileen Cheigh Nakamura joins GAMCO Board of Directors

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) a global leader in diversified financial services announced the appointment of Eileen Cheigh Nakamura to its Board of Directors. She is a healthcare investment leader with more than 30 years of experience in finance, strategy, and portfolio management at Pfizer, Inc. She has worked closely with C-suite leaders to shape enterprise strategy, guide investment decisions, and build high-performing teams.

During her tenure at Pfizer, Eileen led enterprise business assessment and portfolio prioritization – guiding capital allocation across a $12 billion annual R&D portfolio and more than $80 billion in executed M&A. Her experience also includes product lifecycle optimization, global public health partnerships, supply chain resilience, and finance/audit leadership.

She currently serves on multiple mutual fund boards within Gabelli Funds and as a board member of Advanced Polymer, alongside her mission driven work as an angel investor and limited partner supporting early-stage companies. Eileen also contributes extensively to non-profit governance with leadership roles at a number of prominent local organizations.

She holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School, a BA from Wesleyan University, and a Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of GAMCO Investors, Inc. Mario Gabelli has built one of the most distinctive and successful franchises in active asset management over five decades, and I look forward to supporting the talented team carrying that work forward,” said Eileen Cheigh Nakamura.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 27 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 8 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d’investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company’s revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.





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For further information please visit www.gabelli.com