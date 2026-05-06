Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity to Grow Considerably, with Asia Leading Due to Strong Demand in Manufacturing, Construction, Consumer Goods

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global petrochemical capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2030, with Asia leading this surge due to strong demand of petrochemicals from the region's manufacturing, construction, and consumer goods sectors.



Report Scope

Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry

Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

New Plant Announcements

Stalled and Cancelled Plants

Key Upcoming Petrochemical Projects

02. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2026

03. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2025

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

04. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2025

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies



05. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Commodity

Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active Key Commodities, 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32bik4

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