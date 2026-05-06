Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity to Grow Considerably, with Asia Leading Due to Strong Demand in Manufacturing, Construction, Consumer Goods

The main market opportunities lie in expanding petrochemical capacities in Asia driven by demand in manufacturing, construction, and consumer goods sectors, identifying upcoming plants, and understanding future competition and capital expenditure trends.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2030, with Asia leading this surge due to strong demand of petrochemicals from the region's manufacturing, construction, and consumer goods sectors.

Report Scope

  • Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region
  • Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details
  • Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity
  • Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally
  • Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry
  • Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
  • Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

  • Key Highlights
  • New Plant Announcements
  • Stalled and Cancelled Plants
  • Key Upcoming Petrochemical Projects

02. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region
  • Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region
  • Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region
  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2026

03. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2025
  • Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
  • Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

04. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2025
  • Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies


05. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Commodity

  • Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active Key Commodities, 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32bik4

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