$22.6 Bn Opportunities in the Global Male Toiletries Sector 2026-2029 Featuring Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Beiersdorf, Societe Bic, and Unilever

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Male Toiletries Sector 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of current male toiletries scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Growing consumer demand for personalized grooming products, coupled with increasing image-consciousness, is stimulating sector growth. As a result, value sales are anticipated to grow from $19.9 billion in 2025 to $22.6 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Men's disposable razors & blades was the largest category by value in 2025, holding a share of 63.9%. It was followed by men's pre-shave cosmetics with a 14.1% share. The Americas was the leading market in 2024, with a value share of 44.4%. The US, Brazil, and the UK were the largest markets with a combined value share of 40.5%.



Key Highlights

An increased focus on personal hygiene and grooming is leading male consumers to purchase a wider range of men's-specific toiletries beyond shaving products.

The increasing prevalence of skin allergies, combined with less favorable perceptions of synthetic ingredients, is contributing to higher demand for natural ingredients and botanicals, such as tea tree oil, coconut oil, and aloe vera, in men's toiletries.

Rising demand for sustainable packaging is prompting brands to adopt eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, seaweed, and cardboard. In addition, as manufacturers advance circular economy objectives, recyclable and post-consumer recycled packaging options are being used more frequently in men's toiletries.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Companies Featured

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Beiersdorf

Societe Bic

Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7m3w6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.