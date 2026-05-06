Italy Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2030 | Construction PMI in Italy Rises to 50.6 in February 2026, Indicating Sector Growth

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian construction industry is projected to contract by 1.5% in real terms by 2026, driven by a decline in building permits, escalating inflation due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, and potential repercussions from US tariffs on exports. Data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) indicates a 1.4% year-on-year decrease in the total floor area of new construction permits as of the first nine months of 2025, following a slight 0.5% decline in 2024.

The Italian construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key indicator of construction activity, increased to 50.6 in February 2026, up from 48.1 in January and 47.9 in December 2025. A PMI reading above 50 denotes growth; however, the broader manufacturing sector is anticipated to remain weak, influenced by global market conditions.

The future outlook for the Italian construction industry between 2027 and 2030 appears more favorable, with an expected average annual growth rate of 1.4%. This recovery will be underpinned by substantial investments from both government and private entities in areas such as renewable energy, transportation infrastructure, and hospitality. A pivotal aspect of this growth is the commitment to boost the country's renewable capacity from 58GW in 2021 to 131GW by 2030, in line with Italy's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

Italian utility giant A2A has outlined ambitious plans, including the installation of 16,000 public EV charging points and development of data centers, bolstered by a EUR1.6 billion investment. The company aims to allocate EUR23 billion for 2024-2035 to enhance grid resilience and expand its renewable generation portfolio to 3.7GW. Further, the National Hydrogen Strategy seeks to position Italy as a European hydrogen hub by 2050, with plans for 5GW of electrolysis facilities by 2030, stimulating further investment in the construction sector.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry, encompassing:

Growth prospects across different markets, project types, and construction activities

Insight into industry trends, key risks, and opportunities

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and major projects

This comprehensive analysis of Italy's construction industry includes:

Valuations from 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030, detailing key growth drivers

Sector and sub-sector segmentation, including commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential

Breakdowns of the mega-project pipeline and projected spending

Listings of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy:

Identify market opportunities with standardized valuation and forecasting

Evaluate growth at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Stay informed on industry and market trends

Formulate strategies with actionable insight

Assess business risks and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osyhsd

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