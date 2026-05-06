Canada’s Critical Minerals Sector Re-Rates on Structural Demand Shift

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power One Resources Corp. (TSX:V - PWR0) (“Power One” or the “Company”) reports Canada is strengthening its position as a global leader in critical minerals development, driven by rising geopolitical demand, supply chain restructuring, and an increasing strategic focus on securing domestic supply.

Critical minerals including copper, nickel, cobalt, uranium, and rare earth elements are becoming central to energy infrastructure, defence manufacturing, and advanced technology systems. As global supply chains become more concentrated and geopolitically sensitive, Canada’s role as a stable, resource-rich jurisdiction continues to gain strategic importance.

Government support for critical minerals development, including initiatives targeting rare earth elements and other strategic metals, continues to reinforce Canada’s position in global supply chain security. These programs are contributing to increased exploration activity and renewed investment across the sector.

This evolving backdrop is contributing to a broader re-rating of exploration-stage assets across Canada, particularly those with district-scale potential, large geological systems, and multi-commodity characteristics. Market attention is increasingly shifting toward projects aligned with long-term structural demand rather than short-term commodity cycles, including historic mining camps that have not been fully evaluated using modern exploration techniques.

Within this context, Power One is positioned as an exploration company focused on opportunities within Canada’s evolving critical minerals landscape.

The Company holds a district-scale land package at the Pecors Project within Ontario’s historic Elliot Lake mining camp, an area with a long history of mineral production and emerging recognition for multi-commodity potential.

Power One also holds and retains a 25% interest in the Wicheeda West Project in British Columbia, located near Prince George, BC, within the broader Rocky Mountain rare earth metal belt and shares a contiguous boundary with Defense Metals Corp.’s Wicheeda rare earth element project.

The Wicheeda West Project is subject to a joint venture agreement with Primary Hydrogen Corp., under which Primary Hydrogen Corp. may earn up to an 75% interest in the project, subject to completion of certain conditions and expenditures.

The Company’s flagship Pecor’s Project remains the primary focus of its exploration strategy, reflecting its district-scale potential within Ontario’s historic Elliot Lake mining camp and its strategic importance within the Company’s broader Canadian critical minerals portfolio. The Pecor’s anomaly, as interpreted from historical geophysical surveys, is a large-scale exploration target measuring approximately 5.7 km by 4.2 km, representing a significant regional magnetic feature within a structurally complex geological setting that remains underexplored at depth (see press release January 17, 2022). The Company is planning a return to the project in the near term and will continue advancing evaluation and exploration activities as part of its ongoing work program, including plans for a drill program aimed at testing the deeper zone of the Pecor’s anomaly. This program is intended to further evaluate the scale, continuity, and potential mineralized extent of the system at depth.

About the Pecor’s Property

The Pecor’s Property comprises over 2,300 hectares within Ontario's Elliot Lake Uranium Belt, a historically productive district with established infrastructure. The project covers a region-scale magnetic and gravity anomaly interpreted to reflect a large gabbroic or mafic intrusive body. Multiple conductive, structural and magnetic trends extend across the property, suggesting a deep-seated mineral or fluid system with both metallic and hydrogen-generative potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Power One Resources Corp.

“Wazir Khan ”

CEO & Director

Email: info@p1rc.com

About Power One Resource’s Corp.

Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) is a Canadian exploration company focused on large-scale gold, polymetallic, and energy-linked mineral systems. The Company applies modern geological interpretation techniques to historically underexplored districts, targeting projects capable of delivering transformational discovery potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.