Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Epidemiology Forecast Research Report 2024-2034: Focus on 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venous Thromboembolism (VTE): Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific VTE data from nationally representative, market-specific sources to forecast the diagnosed incident cases and attack rates of VTE in the 7MM. Robust nationally representative sources were used to forecast the medically ill population at risk of VTE, and the number of knee and hip replacements across the 7MM.

Moreover, The analyst epidemiologists provided detailed age- and sex-segmentations, with additional segmentation by anatomical region, provoking risk factor, and comorbidities (including cancer and CKD). Finally, historical data were evaluated in all 7MM to strengthen the forecast by more accurately capturing changes throughout the forecast period.



The analyst epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of VTE will increase from 1,500,492 cases in 2024, to 1,710,302 cases in 2034, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.41%. The number of VTE attacks is forecast to grow from 1,628,710 in 2024 to 1,859,433 in 2034 in the 7MM, at an AGR of 1.42%. The analyst epidemiologists also forecast the number of medically ill patients at risk for VTE to increase in the 7MM from 14,454,096 in 2024 to 15,821, 202 in 2034.



Report Scope

VTE model and report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for VTE in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of PE, DVT, and VTE, each segmented by age and sex. Diagnosed incident cases of DVT is segmented by anatomical region and diagnosed incident cases of VTE by provoking risk factor. VTE recurrence at one and 10 years, VTE cases with cancer and chronic kidney disease as comorbidity, and the number of VTE attacks is also included.

This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of medically ill patients discharged from hospital that are at risk for VTE, the number of primary total knee replacements and revisions, and the number of hip replacements.

Reasons to Buy

Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global VTE markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global VTE markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for VTE therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the VTE population by age, sex, anatomical region, comorbidity, and provoking risk factor.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Diagnosed incident cases of PE, DVT, and VTE

2.4.4 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT by anatomical region

2.4.5 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE by provoking risk factor

2.4.6 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with cancer as a comorbidity

2.4.7 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as a comorbidity

2.4.8 Diagnosed VTE attacks

2.4.9 Number of one- and 10-year first-time recurrent cases of VTE

2.4.10 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria

2.4.11 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria at risk for VTE

2.4.12 Number of total hip and knee replacements

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for venous thromboembolism (VTE) (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of PE

2.5.2 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT

2.5.3 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.4 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of VTE

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of DVT by anatomical region

2.5.7 Number of diagnosed incident cases of VTE by provoking risk factor

2.5.8 One- and 10-year first-time diagnosed recurrent cases of VTE

2.5.9 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with cancer as a comorbidity

2.5.10 Diagnosed incident cases of VTE with CKD as a comorbidity

2.5.11 Number of diagnosed VTE attacks

2.5.12 Number of hospital discharges meeting medically ill criteria at risk for VTE

2.5.13 Total number of hip replacements

2.5.14 Total number of knee replacements

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/690aci

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