Extraordinary General Meeting 6 May 2026

New member to the Board of Directors
Patrick Magnus, CFO, BF Plastics Europe
Attachment
| Source: Rias A/S Rias A/S
New member to the Board of Directors
Patrick Magnus, CFO, BF Plastics Europe
Attachment
Notice to Convene the Extraordinary General Meeting in RIAS A/S on 6 May 2026 Attachment 2026-05-06_Notice to Convene the Extraordinary General Meeting ...Read More
Michael Meyer resigns from the Board of Directors of RIAS A/S Attachment Michael Meyer resigns from the board of Directors of RIAS AS ...Read More