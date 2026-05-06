United Kingdom Construction Market Report 2026: UK Aims to Generate 95% of Electricity from Clean Sources by 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK construction industry is poised for a 2.2% growth in 2026, propelled by robust investments in both housing and commercial sectors. This optimistic forecast is backed by a supportive business climate, reflected in the Office for National Statistics' report indicating a 2.4% Year-over-Year drop in construction company insolvencies from 3,747 in 2024 to 3,657 in 2025. However, challenges such as persistent inflation and significant government debt, with public sector net debt at 95.5% of GDP by end of 2025, could impede growth momentum in the short to medium term.

Looking beyond 2026, the sector is anticipated to experience an average annual growth of 3.3% from 2027 to 2030. This growth trajectory is attributed to strategic investments in transport, housing, and energy, underscored by the government's ambitious 10-year Infrastructure Strategy (2025-36) with a projected investment of GBP725 billion ($936.5 billion). Notable allocations include GBP70 billion ($90.4 billion) for health infrastructure and GBP39 billion ($50.4 billion) for affordable housing.

The UK government's commitment to sustainability is a key growth lever, targeting 95% clean energy consumption by 2030 and an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035, according to the "Clean Power 2030 Action Plan." The Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (SSEN) plans to invest GBP22 billion ($28.4 billion) to enhance Scotland's transmission lines by 2031, further emphasizing this green agenda.

The report offers comprehensive insights, including:

Growth prospects across various markets and construction activities.

An examination of industry trends, key risks, and opportunities.

Analysis of mega-project pipelines highlighting development stages and major projects.

This detailed analysis of the UK construction industry covers:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations with key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sectors such as commercial, industrial, and infrastructure.

Insights into major project pipelines, including contractor and consultant details.

Reasons to Buy

Discover and assess market opportunities with standardized valuation methodologies.

Analyze market growth potential at a micro-level with extensive data forecasts.

Stay updated on industry and market trends to develop informed business strategies.

Evaluate business risks, including cost and competitive pressures.

Understand competitive dynamics and success determinants.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qeavok

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