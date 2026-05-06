Fibromyalgia Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Market is Not Likely to See Any Major Shifts in the Near Term, with No Products in Pre-registration or Phase III Development.

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibromyalgia: Market View" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Fibromyalgia Therapeutics.

In 2024 and 2029, India is anticipated to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of fibromyalgia, representing a large portion of global cases.

Currently, the fibromyalgia treatment landscape has a limited number of approved drugs and is saturated with generics. Fibromyalgia's pipeline is relatively thin, skewed toward Phase I-II investigational assets with no presence of late-stage molecules.

Over the past decade, 243 clinical trials have been conducted in fibromyalgia. The year with the most studies initiated was 2021, with 46 trials, followed by 2022 with 27 trials. During the past 24 months, seven mergers and acquisitions and two strategic alliances involving companies developing fibromyalgia assets were completed.

The fibromyalgia market is not likely to see any major shifts in the near term, with no products in pre-registration or Phase III development.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Fibromyalgia Therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global Fibromyalgia Therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profile and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Product Profile and Sales Forecast

6.6 Drug-specific PTSR and LoA

6.7 Indication-specific and Therapy Area-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Top 20 Biomarkers by Trial Phase

7.7 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.8 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.10 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.11 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.12 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.13 Enrollment Data

7.14 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.15 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.17 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uco8p

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