Flow Capital Announces Repayment of TVision Investment Following Acquisition by Viant

TORONTO, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce the early repayment of its investment in TVision Insights Inc. (“TVision”), following TVision’s acquisition by Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP). In addition to the interest earned on the loan, the early repayment provides Flow Capital with an accelerated realization of its investment and is expected to increase Flow’s book value by approximately $1 million.

Flow’s multi-tranche, minimally dilutive investment was TVision’s last major financing prior to the acquisition. “Flow’s investment approach is grounded in supporting the success of the companies we back, “ said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. Outcomes such as TVision’s acquisition strengthen our track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns and provide capital for redeployment into the next generation of companies. Flow extends its congratulations to both TVision and Viant, and wishes them continued success in the years ahead.”

Businesses seeking flexible, minimally dilutive capital to scale their operations are encouraged to apply for funding at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.



Alex Baluta, CEO

alex@flowcap.com



47 Colborne Street, Suite 303

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.