Brazil Construction Market Analysis to 2030: Sector Set to Grow by 2.5% in 2026 Amid Rising FDI, After Witnessing Record Low Inflation in 2025

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazilian construction industry is set for significant growth as projections indicate a 2.5% increase in real terms by 2026. This expansion is primarily driven by a rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and a reduction in inflation rates. In 2025, the Ministry of Finance reported a notable decrease in the inflation rate to 4.3%, the lowest since 2018. The Central Bank also highlighted a surge in FDI, reaching BRL455.8 billion ($77.7 billion), a 4.9% increase from 2024.

Moving into 2026, the Ministry of Ports and Airports has outlined plans to roll out tenders for 18 port, 21 airport, and one water project. Key developments include the BRL6.4 billion ($1.1 billion) Tecon Santos 10 container terminal and port tenders in Macapa, Natal, Porto Alegre, and Recife. Additionally, infrastructure focus extends to a BRL6 billion ($1 billion) contract for the Block 2 highway project in Rio Grande do Sul and a BRL7.3 billion ($1.2 billion) concession for roads in Minas Gerais, underscoring a comprehensive investment strategy across transport sectors.

Looking ahead, the construction sector in Brazil is expected to experience robust annual growth of 3.9% from 2027 to 2030. This growth will be underpinned by significant investments in renewable energy projects, aligning with governmental ambitions to boost renewable energy's share from 16% in 2021 to 45% by 2030, targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy's Decennial Energy Expansion Plan 2035 (PDE 2035) forecasts an estimated investment of over BRL120 billion ($20.5 billion) to enhance national transmission capacity, with a BRL20 billion ($3.4 billion) transmission project already underway. Further growth initiatives include a new freight concession program, forecasted to attract BRL140 billion ($25.8 billion) in financing, potentially unlocking BRL600 billion ($110.8 billion) in railway network investments.

The report delivers in-depth market analysis and insights into the Brazilian construction industry, encompassing:

Growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity.

Insight into industry trends, issues, and an analysis of key risks and opportunities.

Overview of the mega-project pipeline, development stages, and participant listings.

This report thoroughly examines the construction industry in Brazil, offering:

Valuations of the construction industry from 2021-2025 and forecasts till 2030, with critical growth drivers.

Sector-wise segmentation and sub-sector analysis.

Detailed examination of the mega-project pipeline with development stage breakdowns.

Major project listings alongside profiles of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify and assess market opportunities with standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Evaluate market growth potential with extensive time-series data forecasts.

Understand the current industry and market trends to formulate and validate business strategies.

Identify business risks, including cost, regulatory, and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risks and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzn9kr

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