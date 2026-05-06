Air Insulated Switchgear Market to Reach $85.9 Billion at 5.0% CAGR through 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Air Insulated Switchgear Market size is projected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2029 from USD 67.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The AIS market is expected to grow due to modernization of power distribution infrastructure worldwide, and rapid growth in renewable energy-based capacity expansion. However, the spacing requirements can be a challenge in applications where space is limited, such as urban areas or indoor installations.

In the air insulated switchgear market, the increasing adoption of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) systems is positively impacting the market growth. HVDC systems are gaining popularity due to their ability to efficiently transmit large amounts of electrical power over long distances with minimal losses, making them ideal for incorporating renewable energy sources into the grid. AIS stands out for its effectiveness across a wide range of temperatures and environmental conditions, making it suitable for outdoor installations even in remote or challenging areas. This versatility is particularly important for HVDC systems, which are often deployed in distant or harsh environments due to the need for long transmission lines. Furthermore, the growing demand for integrating renewable energy sources is driving the expansion of the HVDC market, consequently increasing the demand for AIS. With wind and solar energy sources becoming more widespread, there is a growing need for efficient and reliable power transmission systems. HVDC systems offer a suitable solution by efficiently transmitting large amounts of power over long distances with minimal energy losses, thereby facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

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The Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is a vital component in the industries, where it is primarily used for medium voltage power distribution. This type of switchgear is designed to protect and control electrical equipment, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of electrical systems in various industrial applications. Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) stands as a cornerstone technology within the industries, serving as a linchpin in the efficient distribution and management of electrical power. AIS offers a versatile, reliable, and cost-effective solution tailored to the unique demands of industrial operations. In the realm of industries, where uninterrupted power supply is paramount, AIS plays a multifaceted role. It serves as the nerve center of electrical distribution systems, channeling power to various equipment and machinery critical for production processes. By effectively managing the flow of electricity, AIS ensures seamless operation, minimizing downtime and optimizing productivity.

High-voltage air insulated switchgears, operating high (above 36 kV), are crucial in transmission, heavy industries, mining, railways, and commercial infrastructures. The high voltage air insulated switchgear includes dead tank circuit breakers and live tank circuit breakers. These switchgears find application primarily in power transmission over long distances. AIS are used at transmission substations and power generation substations. Typically placed outdoors due to space requirements, they consist of circuit breakers, isolators, transformers, and bus bars. Faulty tripping is rare, and these switchgears often remain ON for extended periods. They play a vital role in renewable power transmission and medium-voltage substations. As electrification and renewable integration are on the rise, the demand for high-voltage switchgear, especially automated and smart ones for smart grids, is expected to surge during the forecasted period.

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North America is anticipated to hold the third-largest market share in the global AIS market encompassing the US, Canada, and Mexico. With the US and Canada jointly contributing approximately 92.8% to North America's air insulated switchgear market in the same year, the region boasts robust trade ties and substantial foreign investments. With a combined population of nearly 530 million and an economy representing over one-quarter of the world's GDP, North America faces substantial power demands, leading to increased investments in fortifying and modernizing its transmission and distribution utilities.

The region is currently undergoing a transformative phase in its utilities sector, characterized by a shift toward digital operational strategies focusing on decentralization, digitization, and decarbonization of power systems. Aging power infrastructures, with nearly 72% of the US power infrastructure beyond 25 years of service, pose blackout risks, prompting active government initiatives to upgrade and replace these structures for enhanced grid reliability.

In 2023, Europe secured the second-largest position in the AIS market, holding a share of 21.7% with a market valuation of USD 14.1 billion. The European AIS market is dissected by country, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

On February 2024, the European Commission (EU) is committed to reaching ‘net zero' CO2 emissions by 2050. The Commission aims to establish a clear carbon accounting framework for utilization of captured CO2 as a resource, which would reflect the climate benefits of using CO2 as a resource in industrial processes. This helps to boost the uptake of sustainable carbon in industrial sectors. The European Union is focusing on upgrading its aging power infrastructure to accommodate more renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. As part of this modernization, there is a shift from electromechanical systems to digital air insulated switchgear. This transition is expected to increase the demand for air insulated switchgear, given the advanced maturity of Europe’s power generation, transmission, and distribution systems. Additionally, efforts are being made to enhance interconnections that will improve power trading and overall energy efficiency across the region.

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Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Air Insulated Switchgear Market are ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland).

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