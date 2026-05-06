Kyivstar Authorized to Resell Starlink for Businesses & Enterprises in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”), Ukraine's leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), is authorized to resell Starlink services to support Ukrainian businesses. The companies have signed a new agreement that enables the official reselling of Starlink Kits and high-speed internet services to businesses and public sector institutions such as schools, universities, hospitals, and community clinics in Ukraine.

The agreement simplifies access to Starlink internet and equipment for Ukrainian businesses, enabling them to order directly from Kyivstar. Users will receive a comprehensive business service — consultation on connection and service activation, warranty support for the equipment and a 24/7 customer support line. The service is aimed at large corporations, mid-sized businesses, and manufacturing companies for which reliable connectivity in any conditions is of critical importance. Starlink will also be available to public institutions, contributing to resilient connectivity across schools, universities, hospitals, and community clinics in Ukraine. Starlink Kits and services will be available for purchase in the national currency, the hryvnia (with prices based on the official National Bank of Ukraine exchange rate). Clients will also be able to receive all necessary financial documents from Kyivstar as an authorized Starlink distributor in Ukraine, an important factor for transparent financial accounting.

Oleksandr Komarov, Chief Executive Officer of Kyivstar, stated, “This important step expands opportunities for Ukrainian businesses. We are creating a convenient and transparent channel for purchasing Starlink Kits and service from Starlink to allow stable connectivity in the most challenging conditions. This strengthens the resilience and efficiency of Ukrainian companies. In addition, we plan to develop joint offerings that combine Starlink’s services with Kyivstar’s core telecom services, providing businesses comprehensive solutions backed by high reliability and support.”

About Starlink

Starlink is the most advanced satellite network in the world, with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit delivering broadband connectivity even in remote regions. The service enables high-speed internet in remote regions and areas requiring additional connectivity options.

Connectivity is delivered through Starlink Kits that can be either stationary (on rooftops or in offices) or mounted on moving vehicles, ensuring internet access exactly where a business needs it. Business customers receive priority access and consistently high connection speeds, even during peak usage periods.

Starlink supports streaming, video calls, work with internal ERP and CRM systems, corporate data exchange, access to cloud services and building data channels between offices or production sites. The service can also be used to establish secure communication channels and provide redundant connectivity to ensure business continuity.

Going forward, Kyivstar plans to introduce additional services that go beyond standard telecommunications offerings, further increasing the value of its solutions for customers.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of December 31, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more.

JSC Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated over UAH 4.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. JSC Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 28 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company.

Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, the development of the Starlink satellite internet service and its distribution within the territory of Ukraine. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to the distribution of the Starlink satellite internet, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group’s annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.