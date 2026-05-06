VEON’s Kyivstar Authorized to Resell Starlink for Businesses & Enterprises in Ukraine

Starlink expands connectivity solutions for Ukrainian businesses and strengthens Kyivstar’s digital infrastructure offerings

Dubai, Kyiv and New York, May 06, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, announced today that Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW, “Kyivstar”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator, has expanded its collaboration with Starlink with an agreement to resell Starlink broadband internet services and hardware for businesses and public sector institutions, such as schools, universities, hospitals, and community clinics in Ukraine. This new collaboration builds on Kyivstar’s existing cooperation with Starlink Mobile to provide direct-to-device satellite connectivity for Kyivstar customers with 4G smartphones in Ukraine.

Starlink Performance Kit. Source: Starlink

The agreement broadens Kyivstar’s portfolio of advanced digital services and enables Ukrainian businesses to purchase Starlink Kits and high-speed internet services from Starlink directly through Kyivstar. By adding Starlink’s high-speed internet to its existing terrestrial mobile and fixed networks, Kyivstar becomes Ukraine's sole provider capable of offering businesses a fully integrated, multi-layer connectivity stack. This will help close coverage gaps in remote or infrastructure-constrained environments where reliable high-speed internet is both scarce and commercially valuable.

“This collaboration marks another important milestone in Kyivstar’s transformation into an asset-light digital operator. By adding new services from the world's most advanced satellite network into its own offering to give Ukrainian businesses something no other provider can, Kyivstar has once again demonstrated its leadership in innovative connectivity solutions,” said VEON Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu. “With combined Starlink and terrestrial network services available, Kyivstar is creating differentiated offerings that enhance business resilience and operational continuity, which are strategic priorities that drive long-term value for all stakeholders.”

“This important step expands opportunities for Ukrainian businesses. We are creating a convenient and transparent channel for purchasing Starlink Kits and subscriptions from Starlink to enable stable connectivity in the most challenging conditions,” said Oleksandr Komarov, Chief Executive Officer of Kyivstar. “This strengthens the resilience and efficiency of Ukrainian companies. In addition, we plan to develop joint offerings that combine Starlink’s satellite services with Kyivstar’s core telecom services, providing businesses comprehensive solutions backed by high reliability and support.”

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s strategic ambitions and the impact of Kyivstar’s commercial partnerships. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to VEON’s strategic ambitions and the impact of Kyivstar’s commercial partnerships, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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