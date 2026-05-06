AKC Reunite Encourages Pet Owners to Create a Plan on National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day



RALEIGH, N.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day is Friday, May 8th and AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, encourages all pet owners to make sure they’re prepared in an emergency when it comes to their pets.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, it’s more important than ever to have a disaster preparedness plan in place—not only for your family, but for your pets as well. Having a clear, pet-inclusive plan ensures your pets stay safe whether you need to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

“We love our pets and want the best for them,” said Tom Sharp, President & CEO of AKC Reunite. “This day is an important reminder to be prepared because emergencies can happen at any time, without warning. Not only will it provide the protection you need when disaster strikes, but it will give you, your family, and your pet peace of mind.”

AKC Reunite encourages all pet owners to review their emergency kits, keep up-to-date ID and microchip information on hand, and work with local emergency management officials to stay informed and ready.

Key tips from AKC Reunite for you and your pets:

Assemble a portable disaster supply kit including food, water, medications, identification, and important documents for each pet.





Ensure pets wear up-to-date ID tags and are microchipped.





Have a printed photo of your pet with you in case you are separated.





Practice your emergency plan with your pets, including identifying pet-friendly shelters and evacuation routes ahead of time.





We encourage you to use this day to:

Review your family’s emergency response plans for natural disasters.





Share resources with your community about creating a pet emergency kit.





Ensure your pets are microchipped and enrolled in a 24/7 recovery service like AKC Reunite and be sure to keep the contact information in the microchip profile up-to-date.



To download a Pet Emergency Guide, click here. Find additional resources and learn more about pet disaster preparedness at www.akcreunite.org/relief.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 11 million companion animals and recovering 750,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $17 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also has the Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program to help police departments acquire new K-9 officers. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

Contact: Sarah Bank

Phone: (212) 696-8523

Email: Sarah.Bank@akc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b0a8aef-2758-4aa1-8e11-b7fdc1f8214d



