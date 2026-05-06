NFL 2025 Season Business Analysis Report: Media, Sponsorship, Team Profiles, Global Expansion, NFL Draft, Super Bowl, Social Media, Stadium Economics, Ownership Activities

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the NFL 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report takes a deep dive into the National Football League (NFL), the top level of professional American football and one of the most commercially powerful sports leagues in the world. It examines the league's major commercial rights, focusing on the primary media and sponsorship assets, as well as the biggest sponsorship deals and annual values across its 32 franchises. The report also reviews key market indicators including TV and streaming viewership, attendance figures, and social media reach and engagement.



Media Rights: From 2023 to 2034, the NFL's U.S. broadcast rights are split among ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC. This keeps games widely available on traditional TV, while streaming services like ESPN+ and Peacock add extra value by offering some exclusive content.



Audience Growth and Viewership Metrics: In 2025, the NFL drew its biggest regular-season TV audience since 1989, averaging 18.7 million viewers per game. Viewership jumped by double digits across every major platform and time slot-both TV and streaming-helped in part by improved Nielsen ratings measurements.



Sponsorship Landscape & Deals: For the 2025 season, the NFL has 92 distinct sponsorship agreements in places. These deals include longtime partners like Nike and AB InBev.



Structural Drivers of Revenue: All NFL teams perform well commercially, but approaches vary by market and venue. Rams, Cowboys, and Eagles secure higher-value deals; Saints and Falcons sell more partnerships; smaller markets have fewer premium assets.



Global Expansion: The NFL is growing internationally in markets such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Brazil, and the UAE. By staging regular-season games overseas and expanding the Global Markets Program, the league builds local fanbases through live events, merchandise, and media partnerships-focused on long-term cultural impact and revenue.



Team & Venue Strategy: New stadium projects in Buffalo, Tennessee, Jacksonville, and Carolina emphasize premium, year-round amenities. Big markets maximize naming rights and suites; smaller markets build mixed-use, community hubs to host diverse events and sustain revenue.



Key Highlights

Overview of the media rights landscape

Cost per game breakdown

Bundesliga payments breakdown

YouTube highlights viewership

Global media and sponsor partners explored

Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values

Individual team profiles

Attendances

Club revenue and wages comparison

Social media followers

Report Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across the NFL. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its competing teams. It also offers a comprehensive overview of how the main commercial revenue streams for the league, highlighting its growth over a number of years, and provides in-depth analysis of the team commercial landscape.

Reasons to Buy

The NFL is one of the biggest and most popular sports leagues in the world and in 2025 features many of the best players and teams in professional American football. The commercial value of the league continues to generate more revenue than any other major sports league globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Breakdown Across the United States

The Financial Landscape of U.S. Sports Media Rights

Breakdown Across the United States - Further Analysis

From Linear to Digital: NFL Opt-Outs and Broadcaster Strategy in a New Media Landscape

Bigger Than Broadcast: NFL's 2025 Ratings Surge Across TV + Streaming

Global Broadcasters

2025 Thanksgiving Day Games

2025 Christmas Day Games

A Foot in the Door: Netflix's Limited NFL Deal and the Road to 2029

Media Rights Meet Betting Rights: How Sportsbooks Are Reshaping NFL Coverage

3. Sponsorship Landscape

United States/Global Partners Sponsorship Overview

Regional Partners Sponsorship Overview

United States/Global Partners Sponsorship Portfolio - Annual Values

Regional Partners Sponsorship Portfolio - Annual Values

Partnership History

Contract Lengths

Industry Breakdown

Location Breakdown

Beyond the Jersey: How the NFL Is Building a Lifestyle Apparel Strategy

4. Team Sponsorship

Overview

Number of Deals

Team Sponsorship Income

By Industry

By Industry - Year-on-Year

By Brand Location

5. Team Profiles



6. Global Expansion

International marketing zones specific to teams.

International Games Breakdown

Next Frontier for the NFL: Targeting Asia-Pacific, MENA, and Latin America

7. 2025 NFL Draft

Inside the NFL Draft: Rules, Rounds, and Real-World Impact

Built for Crowds, Built for Cameras: Inside the 2025 NFL Draft

8. Super Bowl LX

Hosting Super Bowl LX: How the Bay Area Won the Bid-and How It Will Deliver

Beyond the Game: What Cities Gain-and Risk-from Hosting the Super Bowl

Record Demand for NFL Inventory: NBCU Sells Out Super Bowl LX Before Kickoff

Super Bowl LX Aftermath: Ratings, Revenue, and a Halftime Media Storm

9. Social Media

Team Breakdown

Social Media Platform Totals

League Comparison

10. Stadium Economics

NFL Stadiums: Teams, Locations & Capacities

Major Construction & Renovations

Team Relocation and New Plans

Home Game Attendances

SoFi Stadium: A Megaproject in Sports, Entertainment & Urban Strategy

11. Ownership Activities

Minority Stakes, Major Implications: How Private Equity Is Reshaping NFL Ownership

The First Wave: Giants, 49ers, Patriots and the New Ownership Marketplace

12. Quarterback Profiles

Patrick Mahomes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkzngy

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