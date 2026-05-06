NFL 2025 Season Business Analysis Report: Media, Sponsorship, Team Profiles, Global Expansion, NFL Draft, Super Bowl, Social Media, Stadium Economics, Ownership Activities

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the NFL 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report takes a deep dive into the National Football League (NFL), the top level of professional American football and one of the most commercially powerful sports leagues in the world. It examines the league's major commercial rights, focusing on the primary media and sponsorship assets, as well as the biggest sponsorship deals and annual values across its 32 franchises. The report also reviews key market indicators including TV and streaming viewership, attendance figures, and social media reach and engagement.
Media Rights: From 2023 to 2034, the NFL's U.S. broadcast rights are split among ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, and NBC. This keeps games widely available on traditional TV, while streaming services like ESPN+ and Peacock add extra value by offering some exclusive content.
Audience Growth and Viewership Metrics: In 2025, the NFL drew its biggest regular-season TV audience since 1989, averaging 18.7 million viewers per game. Viewership jumped by double digits across every major platform and time slot-both TV and streaming-helped in part by improved Nielsen ratings measurements.
Sponsorship Landscape & Deals: For the 2025 season, the NFL has 92 distinct sponsorship agreements in places. These deals include longtime partners like Nike and AB InBev.
Structural Drivers of Revenue: All NFL teams perform well commercially, but approaches vary by market and venue. Rams, Cowboys, and Eagles secure higher-value deals; Saints and Falcons sell more partnerships; smaller markets have fewer premium assets.
Global Expansion: The NFL is growing internationally in markets such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Brazil, and the UAE. By staging regular-season games overseas and expanding the Global Markets Program, the league builds local fanbases through live events, merchandise, and media partnerships-focused on long-term cultural impact and revenue.
Team & Venue Strategy: New stadium projects in Buffalo, Tennessee, Jacksonville, and Carolina emphasize premium, year-round amenities. Big markets maximize naming rights and suites; smaller markets build mixed-use, community hubs to host diverse events and sustain revenue.
Key Highlights
- Overview of the media rights landscape
- Cost per game breakdown
- Bundesliga payments breakdown
- YouTube highlights viewership
- Global media and sponsor partners explored
- Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values
- Individual team profiles
- Attendances
- Club revenue and wages comparison
- Social media followers
Report Scope
- The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across the NFL. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its competing teams. It also offers a comprehensive overview of how the main commercial revenue streams for the league, highlighting its growth over a number of years, and provides in-depth analysis of the team commercial landscape.
Reasons to Buy
- The NFL is one of the biggest and most popular sports leagues in the world and in 2025 features many of the best players and teams in professional American football. The commercial value of the league continues to generate more revenue than any other major sports league globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Event Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
2. Media Landscape
- Breakdown Across the United States
- The Financial Landscape of U.S. Sports Media Rights
- Breakdown Across the United States - Further Analysis
- From Linear to Digital: NFL Opt-Outs and Broadcaster Strategy in a New Media Landscape
- Bigger Than Broadcast: NFL's 2025 Ratings Surge Across TV + Streaming
- Global Broadcasters
- 2025 Thanksgiving Day Games
- 2025 Christmas Day Games
- A Foot in the Door: Netflix's Limited NFL Deal and the Road to 2029
- Media Rights Meet Betting Rights: How Sportsbooks Are Reshaping NFL Coverage
3. Sponsorship Landscape
- United States/Global Partners Sponsorship Overview
- Regional Partners Sponsorship Overview
- United States/Global Partners Sponsorship Portfolio - Annual Values
- Regional Partners Sponsorship Portfolio - Annual Values
- Partnership History
- Contract Lengths
- Industry Breakdown
- Location Breakdown
- Beyond the Jersey: How the NFL Is Building a Lifestyle Apparel Strategy
4. Team Sponsorship
- Overview
- Number of Deals
- Team Sponsorship Income
- By Industry
- By Industry - Year-on-Year
- By Brand Location
5. Team Profiles
6. Global Expansion
- International marketing zones specific to teams.
- International Games Breakdown
- Next Frontier for the NFL: Targeting Asia-Pacific, MENA, and Latin America
7. 2025 NFL Draft
- Inside the NFL Draft: Rules, Rounds, and Real-World Impact
- Built for Crowds, Built for Cameras: Inside the 2025 NFL Draft
8. Super Bowl LX
- Hosting Super Bowl LX: How the Bay Area Won the Bid-and How It Will Deliver
- Beyond the Game: What Cities Gain-and Risk-from Hosting the Super Bowl
- Record Demand for NFL Inventory: NBCU Sells Out Super Bowl LX Before Kickoff
- Super Bowl LX Aftermath: Ratings, Revenue, and a Halftime Media Storm
9. Social Media
- Team Breakdown
- Social Media Platform Totals
- League Comparison
10. Stadium Economics
- NFL Stadiums: Teams, Locations & Capacities
- Major Construction & Renovations
- Team Relocation and New Plans
- Home Game Attendances
- SoFi Stadium: A Megaproject in Sports, Entertainment & Urban Strategy
11. Ownership Activities
- Minority Stakes, Major Implications: How Private Equity Is Reshaping NFL Ownership
- The First Wave: Giants, 49ers, Patriots and the New Ownership Marketplace
12. Quarterback Profiles
- Patrick Mahomes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkzngy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.